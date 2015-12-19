Watch: Crown Princess Victoria and daughter Estelle star in sweet Christmas video

The Swedish royals are getting in the holiday spirit. Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden has shared a sweet video of her and her family baking together in preparation for Christmas. In the video Princess Estelle and husband Prince Daniel help the future queen to bake traditional festive treats.

Filmed in The Bakehouse at Skansen museum and zoo in Stockholm, the video shows the trio having fun while baking traditional Swedish delicacies together. An excitable Princess Estelle has her hair tied into pigtails and wears a gingham apron as she helps her parents to roll the dough before it is placed into a traditional wood fire oven.

Princess Estelle helped her parents to do some baking in a new Christmas video Photo: Kungahuset

With candles burning and Christmas decorations in place, it was the perfect setting to get into the Christmas spirit, and Victoria can be seen embracing her husband while they wait for their food to cook. The young Princess then wishes viewers a Merry Christmas as she stands between her proud parents.

The three-year-old helped her father put the put the dough in the wood fire Photo: Kungahuset

Within an hour of being shared on social media, the short video had already attracted thousands of views and comments from royal fans wishing the family a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

2016 promises to be particularly special for the family as Victoria and Daniel prepare to welcome a baby brother or sister for their daughter Estelle. The 38-year-old is due to give birth in March, but previously joked that Estelle wasn't excited about having a sibling to play with, telling reporters: "What she really wants is a hamster!"

Next year the family will be expanding as Victoria is set to give birth in April Photo: Kungahuset

Estelle won't be short of playmates in the New Year as she also have another baby cousin in the form of Prince Carl-Philip and Princess Sofia's first child. The couple, who wed in a lavish ceremony in June, are set to welcome their baby in April.