Princess Eugenie shows off her holiday spirit with perfect Christmas-inspired manicure

Safe to say Princess Eugenienailed her holiday look at Queen Elizabeth's annual Christmas luncheon. The young royal was spotted sporting a festive set of manicured nails as she rolled into Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old was dressed in black for the occasion and added a dash of pizazz to her Christmas party attire with a deep red manicure. Eugenie topped off her nail polish with different holiday designs on her nails including a glittering gold snowflake and Rudolph, complete with his cute red nose.

Princess Eugenie attended the annual Christmas luncheon at Buckingham Palace Photo: Getty Images

Prince William and Harry's cousin was joining her grandmother at the lavish palace luncheon, which usually takes place just a few days before the Queen and Prince Philip head to Sandringham in Norfolk for the Christmas holidays.

The luncheon is the main occasion when members of the royal family can get together to celebrate Christmas in London.

The 25-year-old sported festive snowflake and Rudolph-themed nails Photo: Getty Images

Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall arrived together, while Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince George were pictured traveling in the same car. The Duchess's husband, Prince William, is believed to have been working.

This is not the first time Eugenie has showed off her penchant for nail art. Back in 2012, during the Diamond Jubilee, the princess came up with a fresh, funky way to celebrate her grandmother's 60 years on the throne.

Eugenie showed her penchant for nail art, wearing Union Jack-themed nails Photo: Getty Images

Eugenie proudly sported Union Jack-themed nails as she stepped out for the Epsom Derby. Her patriotic talons perfectly completed her outfit which featured a checked monochrome shift dress with ruches detailing, nude heels and a simple black fascinator. She kept her colorful design on for the remainder of the national celebration.