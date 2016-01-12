Duchess Camilla's knights in shining armor and more royal highlights

Royals got into the Christmas spirit this week with Princess Marie-Chantal in full yuletide mode, Lady Kitty Spencer posing by Christmas trees and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, attending a carol service in London.<br> <br> Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall meets a trio of knights in shining armor at The London International Horse Show at Olympia Exhibition Centre. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess met a whole range of performers – including an unidentified unicorn – during the tour. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
There were also some real creatures, like this cute Shetland pony, at the show. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex kept her eyes on the action with son Viscount Severn at Ascot Racecourse in England. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Joined by daughter Camille, right, Princess Stephanie of Monaco visited Western California University to witness her son Louis Ducruet graduate. <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/_NcqlttsEJ/?taken-by=camillelachowski">camillelachowski</a>
Lady Kitty Spencer, left, was back in London in time for Christmas after her extended vacation Down Under. <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/_OyqdbA514/?taken-by=kitty.spencer">@kitty.spencer</a>
Princess Olympia of Greece, right, took to the Meat Packing District of New York with her pals to enjoy the amazing weather: "It's December and I'm in a t-shirt....," she said. <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/_PhhKiHOSQ/?taken-by=olympiagreece">@olympiagreece</a>
For Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece it was "beginning to feel a lot like Christmas... #christmas #cantwaitforchristmas " as she wrote Christmas cards, wrapped presents and posted cute clothes from her signature line. <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/<a href="https://www.instagram.com/mariechantal22/">@mariechantal22</a>
In the spotlight! Belgium's Queen Mathilde went backstage during a visit to the Maks organization in Brussels. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Countess of Wessex enjoyed meeting a pooch at the Canine Partners 25th anniversary carol service at Guards Chapel in London, England. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Letizia donned a jacket from Zara while meeting Spanish singer Edurne during an audience with radio & TV personalities in Madrid. <br> Photo: Gtres
Princess Theodora of Greece, top right, had a taste of the U.K. in Pasadena, California - "A beautifully British afternoon tea with these lovely ladies + Edmund. (My alliteration is on point!) ☕️'." <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/_LAnw6IdoJ/?taken-by=tgreece">@tgreece</a>
Queen Rania attended the 10th Teacher Award held by the Queen Rania Award for Excellence in Education (QRAEE) in Amman, Jordan. <br> <br> Photo: ©The Royal Hashemite Court
Princess Elizabeth Von Thurn Und Taxis had a cultural experience in New York: "A morning of art is a morning of luxury @whitneymuseum #frankstella #rachelrose." <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/_W_44rMI2p/?taken-by=elisabethtnt">@elisabethtnt</a>
Prince Albert of Monaco helped U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon unveil a painting Monaco gifted to the United Nations in New York City. <br> <br> Getty Images
Brightening up a chilly morning in her multi-colored dress, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands attended the Dutch Prix de Rome 2015 awards, the oldest prize in the Netherlands for artists under 40, in Amsterdam. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands saluted the Marine Corps as they marched past the town hall in Rotterdam. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
In Madrid, a solemn King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, top right, mourned two Spanish policemen killed by the Taliban in Afghanistan. <br> <br> Photo: Gtres
Queen Sofia of Spain had Madrid's mayor Manuela Carmena in stitches during the 'Reina Sofia' School of Music Board Meeting in Madrid. <br> <br> Photo: Gtres
In Brussels, Princess Astrid of Belgium bid farewell to her role as special representative for the UN Roll Back Malaria partnership after eight years. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
