Prince William and Kate Middleton deliver Christmas cheer with thank you note

Prince William and Kate Middleton delivered a little bit of Christmas cheer to some very lucky students! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent out a special pre-holiday thank you card to the students at the Forest School in Walthamstow, London.

William, 33, and Kate, 33, sent the note to the elementary-aged students in the Squirrels and Rabbits class after receiving a batch of handmade Happy Holiday cards from the creative schoolkids.

The royal family sent a personalized Christmas card to lucky students in London Getty Images

The royals' card, which featured a picture of the family fromCharlotte's christening, read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte thank the children in Squirrels and Rabbits Class at Forest School for the very kind handmade card sent at Christmas and send their best wishes for the New Year."

"The children were very excited to receive the reply from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge," said the school's principal, Paul Faulkner, who was delighted to hear from the royal couple.

"The children were very excited to receive the reply," said school Principal Paul Faulkner Photo: Twitter/@ForestSchoolE17

"We didn’t expect to get a reply so quickly, but it was lovely for the children to receive it just before the Christmas break," he explained. "The card will be shared with the whole school during our end of term assemblies, and as the pupils will be learning more about the Royal Family next year, it’s a great way for them to learn more about them."



The thank you card featured an official image of the Cambridge's from Princess Charlotte's christening Photo: Getty Images

Making the moment even more special, the kids found out about the royal Last week, the royal family released their sweet Christmas card, featuring a playful Prince George and smiling Princess Charlotte, shot by photographer Chris Jelf at Buckingham Palace.