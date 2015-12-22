Monaco's Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and royal twins share holiday wishes in Christmas card

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert's family is in the holiday spirit. The Monaco royals released an image of their Christmas card, featuring their 1-year-old twins Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, who couldn't help but steal the show.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco with their twins Photo: Getty Images

The family of four are pictured relaxing at home in front of their Christmas tree and fireplace, with Albert, 57, cradling the little prince and Charlene, 37, wrapping a protective arm around the sweet princess.

The beautiful family portrait was posted on Facebook by the royal palace. Along with the card, this note was added: TT.HH.SS. Prince Albert and Princess Charlene as well as their children, Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, address all their best wishes 'for a happy Christmas and a New Year 2016 filled with joy.'"

Inside the Christmas card that is written in both French and Italian, Albert and Charlene signed their names and titles under a message that reads: "All our best wishes for a Merry Christmas and a New Year 2016 filled with joy."

Photo: Chris Morris / Palais Princier de Monaco

The twins, who started walking last month, are the picture of cuteness. Both were dressed in adorable cream outfits and sported the same blonde hair as their proud mom.

While Jacques seemed fascinated by the photographer, little Gabriella was more focused on chewing. Their mom, showed off her effortlessly chic style in a turtle neck camel jumper and a cream full-length skirt.

In a recent interview Albert, who married Charlene in 2011, opened up about his "marvelous" twins and balancing fatherhood. "When they wake up I try to spend time with them, playing little games.... I give them their bottles and change their nappies,” he said during an interview with French publication Nice Matin.

The Monaco royals aren't the only royal family who released a Christmas card. Prince William and Kate Middleton released their holiday card featuring Prince George and Princess Charlotte.