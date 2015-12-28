Royal year in pictures: The most memorable moments of 2015

As the year draws to a close, HELLO! looks back at the most memorable royal events of 2015. <br> From Prince Carl Philip of Sweden's wedding to the first official photos of Princess Charlotte being released, our gallery helps you relive the biggest royal moments of the year. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
JANUARY <br> A loud cheer went up from the people of Monaco when Prince Albert and Charlene appeared on the royal balcony holding their twins Jacques and Gabriella. The little babies were only four weeks old when they were officially presented to the principality. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
JANUARY <br> Emperor Akihito and his wife Empress Michiko were joined by the other members of the Japanese royal family for a festive New Year's greeting ceremony. Addressing the crowd, the royal couple blessed the people of their country. "It is my sincere hope that the new year will bring happiness to the people of our country and the people around the world," said the Emperor. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
FEBRUARY <BR> Prince William visited Asia for a week-long tour of Japan and China. The royal met with Chinese and Japenese royals and diplomats to discuss issues such as climate change, trade and creativity. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
FEBRUARY <br> Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Crown Prince Haakon and his father King Harold V were united under sad circumstances, coming together to attend the funeral of Princess Astrid's husband Johan Martin Ferner. Battling the cold weather and snow, the family paid their respects to the former Olympic athlete. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
MARCH <br> Crown Princess Mary and her husband Crown Prince Frederik went on a three-day tour of Japan. The royal couple traveled to Asia with the aim of promoting the Danish territory of Greenland. During their visit, the Princess gave a sartorial nod to their host country, wearing several Japanese designs. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
APRIL <br> Prince Harry was left speechless when he spotted a young boy waving a “Redheads Rule!” sign in Canberra, Australia. The 31-year-old royal was Down Under completing four weeks of active duty with Australian troops. When he finished, Harry announced that he was ending his military career for good following a decade of Army service. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
APRIL <br> Princess Leonore of Sweden was delighted to meet the Pope during a visit to the Vatican. The then 14-month-old smiled throughout the appointment, which she attended with her mom Princess Madeleine, dad Chris O'Neill and grandma Queen Silvia. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
APRIL <BR> Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall celebrated their 10 year anniversary together on April 9. To mark the milestone, the couple revisited Birkhall in Deeside, Scotland where they spent their honeymoon in 2005. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
MAY <br> It seemed like all of Monaco came out to celebrate as Albert and Charlene baptized their twins. Charlene decided to dress the tots in Christian Dior – and wore a dress by the French fashion house herself, too. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
MAY <BR> As her husband King Felipe VI neared the end of his first year on the throne, Queen Letizia of Spain gave a rare glimpse of her casual side. Pictured wearing jeans and a simple blouse, she strolled through the grounds of Zarzuela Palace in Madrid along with the monarch and their two daughters, Princess Leonor, 10, and Princess Sofia, 8. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
MAY <BR> On May 2, the British royal family welcomed a new Princess. After giving birth to their second child, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge presented their the little girl to the world on the steps of St Mary's hospital in London. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
MAY <br> From their amazing hats to their bright color-coordinated outfits, Dutch Queen Maxima, right, and Queen Mathilde of Belgium made the opening of the 'Vormidable' sculpture exhibition in the Netherlands one to remember. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
JUNE <br> Following the birth of Princess Charlotte, mom Kate turned amateur photographer and snapped this cute pic of her son George gently placing a kiss on his one-month-old sister's forehead. <br> <br>Photo: The Duchess of Cambridge
JUNE <br> Sweden's very own Prince Charming, Prince Carl Philip, married his girlfriend Sofia Hellqvist in a spectacular wedding ceremony. The newlyweds said 'I do' in front of close family, friends and a host of European royalty. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
JUNE <br> Only two days after her brother Prince Carl Philip tied the knot, Princess Madeleine and her husband Chris O'Neill welcomed their second child, Prince Nicolas. The joyous news was announced on the royal family's Facebook page saying: "The Marshal of the Realm is delighted to announce that HRH Princess Madeleine gave birth to a son on June 15 at 1.45pm." <br> <br> Photo: Facebook/Kungahuset
JULY <BR> Prince Albert marked his 10 years as Monaco's ruler, and of course the 57-year-old had his wife Princess Charlene by his side for the celebration. The South African beauty, who was the picture of glamour in a pale pink dress and over-sized shades, surprised locals by addressing them in French for the first time publicly. "[Prince] Albert I was the Explorer, Rainier III was the Prince-Builder, and you are the Prince of Hearts, of my heart," she said as Albert wiped away tears. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
JULY <BR> The British royals turned out for Princess Charlotte's christening at Sandringham Church. Queen Elizabeth, the Duke of Edinburgh and Kate's family joined the proud parents for the newborn's big day. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
JULY <br>Two months after his daughter was born, Prince William returned to work and started a new role as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Becoming quickly accustomed to his new job, William flew four emergency rescues in his first week. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
AUGUST <br> After officially tying the knot in a civil ceremony at the Royal Palace in Monaco, Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi enjoyed a second wedding in her native Italy. The bride wore a stunning custom-made Giorgio Armani gown for the special day on a private island in Lake Maggiore. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
AUGUST <BR> Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco brought twins Jacques and Gabriella to the 'Pique Nique Monegasque' (Monaco's picnic). As if the little royals weren't cute enough, they donned traditional outfits for the fun summer party outside the Royal Palace. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
SEPTEMBER <br> Princess Olympia of Greece announced that she had moved to New York City. The 19-year-old shared snaps of herself in the city and her Soho apartment with her Instagram followers. In the same month, the young royal began her first semester at New York University. <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@olympiagreece
SEPTEMBER <br> The royal baby boom continued when Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel announced they are expecting their second child in March 2016, making their 3-year-old daughter Princess Estelle a big sister. The modern royal couple shared the news via their official Facebook page.<br> <br> <br> Photo: Kate Gabor/kungahuset.se
SEPTEMBER <br> Queen Elizabeth topped Queen Victoria's reign of 63 years and 216 days on the throne to become the longest reigning monarch in British history. This portrait of Her Majesty was taken to immortalize the landmark occasion. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
OCTOBER <BR> Kate Middleton attended her first-ever state banquet. The mom-of-two wore a stunning red Jenny Packham gown for the evening, accessorized with the family's Lotus flower tiara for a state banquet held in honor of the Chinese President's visit to Britain. <br> <BR> Photo: Getty Images
OCTOBER <br> When Harry met Barack! During a short tour in the United States, the royal visited the White House to promote the Invictus Games. Prince Harry is president of the paralympic-style sporting event, which involves injured military vets. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
OCTOBER <br> Four months after their spectacular nuptials, Prince Carl Philip and his new wife Sofia confirmed her pregnancy. Taking to the royal family's Facebook account to reveal the news, the couple wrote: "We are so happy and excited to announce that we are expecting our first child. We are very much looking forward to it." The pair are expected to welcome the child in April 2016. <br> <br> Photo: Facebook/@Kungahuset
NOVEMBER <br> The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by Queen Maxima of the Netherlands to pay their respects at the annual Remembrance Sunday service in Whitehall, London. The royal spouses wore black to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
NOVEMBER <br> Prince Harry traveled to South Africa and Lesotho for a 10-day royal tour. During his time there the Prince opened up a children's center, met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu to discuss social issues in the area and visited Kruger national park to draw attention to anti-poaching measures. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
NOVEMBER <br> There's another royal baby on the way! As the year neared its end, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan and his wife Jetsun Pema revealed they are expecting their first child. The couple, who married in a lavish wedding ceremony four years ago, announced the baby news via Twitter, delighting the people of Bhutan and royal fans around the world. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
NOVEMBER <br> She's so grown up! Princess Charlotte's first official portraits, snapped by mom Kate, were released by Kensington Palace. Thanking the public for their kind words since welcoming their daughter, the Duke and Duchess said they hoped that "everyone enjoys these lovely photos as much as they do." <br> <br> Photo: The Duchess of Cambridge
NOVEMBER <br> They often top royal best dressed lists, so it comes as no surprise that Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Rania of Jordan both looked elegant as they greeted each other in Madrid. The two Queens pulled out all the stops – and lots of chic pieces from their wardrobes! – during the Jordanian royals' state visit to Spain. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
DECEMBER <br> As royals got ready for the holidays, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden shared a sweet video of her and her family baking together in preparation for Christmas. The star of the show was 3-year-old Princess Estelle, who showed her talent for making traditional Swedish treats. <br> <br> Photo: Kungahuset
DECEMBER <br> It's the photo we were all waiting for! Prince William and Kate Middleton gave royal fans a gift for the holidays, unveiling an adorable new family portrait. In what is only the second official picture of the foursome, the proud parents-of-two posed with their little ones Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the photo, which was taken in October at Kensington Palace. <br> <br> Photo: Kensington Palace/Chris Jelf
