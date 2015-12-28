The British royal family's Christmas weekend: All the best photos

If you think you had a busy holiday weekend, check out what the British royals were up to! Royal matriarch Queen Elizabeth hosted her family at her Sandringham country estate, giving us a chance to spot royals including Kate Middleton and Prince William, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. <br> From church outings to a princely soccer match, click through to see all the best pics of the royals' amazing Christmas weekend. <br><br> Photos: Getty Images
Prince William and Prince Harry defied the torrential rains on Christmas Eve to partake in an annual charity soccer match. While the brothers had a ball (pun intended), neither managed to score a goal! The royal brothers were playing for the Black Horse Inn, a pub close to William’s Anmer Hall residence. <br> Photo: GC Images
Where are you going Will? The dad-of-two found himself climbing the walls – literally – during the soccer match! For whatever reason he was hopping that fence, he was probably able to see the funny side – in a new documentary to be aired in the UK on January 4, he and Prince Harry discuss how laughing "when things go wrong" runs in the family. <br> Photo: GC Images
The Queen delivered her traditional Christmas message on December 25. In her speech as the UK's longest reigning monarch, she reflected on the memorable year both within the royal family and around the world. Her Majesty quipped, "I am looking forward to a busy 2016, though I have been warned I may have Happy Birthday sung to me more than once or twice." <br> Photo: Getty Images
Parents-of-two Prince William and Kate Middleton joined other members of the royal family including Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, seen here, for Christmas Day church services at Sandringham. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Queen looked festive in red as she made her way to St. Mary Magdalene church. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Looking as stylish as ever, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie shielded themselves from the rain as they arrived for the occasion on Christmas Day. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince William and Kate opted to leave their two littles, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at home while they joined members of the royal family the morning church outing. Later, the couple returned to their home at Anmer Hall where they were hosting Kate's family. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry greeted royal watchers (and received flowers!) outside the church. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Prince took time to personally say hello to the well-wishers who turned out to see the royals arrive. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A cheerful Sophie, Countess of Wessex and her adorable 12-year-old daughter Lady Louise. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge looked chic and festive on Christmas Day, wearing a long belted green coat by Sportmax as she made her way to church. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall was the picture of elegance as she arrived walking alongside her husband Prince Charles. <br> Photo: Getty Images
For Sunday's church service on December 27, several members of the British royal family walked, while 89-year-old Queen Elizabeth elected to take her car. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Philip and Princess Anne made it a father-daughter stroll, walking together to attend the Sunday's service. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate also stepped out on Sunday, looking stylish in a tweed Michael Kors suit alongside her husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Her Sunday best: Princess Beatrice turned on the style in a blue coat and buckle-embellished boots as she arrived at church with dad Prince Andrew. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Mike Tindall and wife Zara Phillips, dressed in check-print coat and eye-catching red hat, left their toddler daughter Mia behind to join the family for the church service. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Receiving a salute as she got into her car, the Queen makes her departure, wrapping up the memorable holiday weekend. <br> Photo: Getty Images
