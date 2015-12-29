Kate Middleton's top style moments of 2015

Another year, another 12 months of impeccable style moments brought to us by Kate Middleton! The Duchess of Cambridge was pregnant with daughter Princess Charlotte the first half of of 2015, proving yet again that her maternity style is second to none, and later switched up her new mom-of-two look with striking gowns, pleated dresses and chic coats in a rainbow of hues. <br> Click through for a roundup of Kate's top looks from 2015! <br><br> Have we missed any of Kate's best outfits? Which would you have included in the top picks? Tweet us what you think at <a href="https://twitter.com/hellomagUS">@hellomagus</a>!
Nothing blue about this ensemble! A pregnant Kate donned a lovely pastel coat from the maternity brand Seraphine for her visit to the new Kensington Leisure Centre in January. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince George's mom glowed wearing a pink double breasted Mulberry while visiting the Stephen Lawrence Centre with her husband back in March. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Fictitious and real-life royalty collided in March when the Duchess of Cambridge visited the set of 'Downton Abbey' at Ealing Studios. The show's royal fan paid a visit looking regal in a cream coat by British label JoJo Maman Bebe. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A heavily pregnant Kate looked chic in a trapeze coat by Beulah London, while attending a service of commemoration to mark the end of combat operations in Afghanistan, back in March. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Pretty in pink! Prince George's mom exuded simplicity and femininity while attending the Commonwealth Observance Service at Westminster Abbey. The Duchess recycled her pink Alexander McQueen coat that features pearl buttons, which she wore for the Trooping the Colour in 2013. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Less than 12 hours after giving birth to Princess Charlotte, Kate emerged from the Lindo Wing looking at stunning as ever in a floral "Buttercup" silk shift Jenny Packham dress. But perhaps the best part of the Duchess' look was her gorgeous newborn daughter. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Perhaps one the biggest royal moments of 2015 was the christening of Princess Charlotte. For the occasion, the overjoyed mother elected to wear a cream coat dress by Alexander McQueen paired with a fascinator by Jane Taylor. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Making a statement in a power dress. Kate wore the Eaton dress by little-known British label The Fold for her surprise visit to a women's prison in September. The structured dress features a fitted silhouette, pencil skirt and peplum detail at the waist. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate recycled her Orla Kiely dress from 2012 to meet with children and mentors from Chance UK's Early Intervention Programme back in October. <br> Photo: WireImage
The royal gave a nod to Scotland wearing a belted coat by Scottish designer Christopher Kane for her first official visit to Dundee in October. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The name's Kate, Kate Middleton... The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in a bespoke Jenny Packham gown for the premiere of the new James Bond film, 'Spectre,' in October. <br> Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Kate looked every bit the part of a princess at her first ever state banquet held in honor of the Chinese President Mr Xi Jinpin back in October. She dazzled in bespoke Jenny Packham, paying tribute to her guests' home country with the color of red. The mom-of-two completed her regal look with the Papyrus/Lotus Flower tiara. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate stunned in a plum Dolce and Gabbana “Guipure” lace number, which features long sleeves and a high neck, to meet China’s President Xi and his wife, Madame Peng for a creative industry event at Lancaster House in October. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A power suit for a powerful lady: The Duchess donned teal L.K. Bennett to attend the ICAP Charity Day in December. Kate had previously worn the pleated peplum jacket and skirt for a visit to Leicester with the Queen in 2012. <br> Photo: WireImage
Statement in cobalt blue. Kate Middleton looked vibrant wearing a dress by Indian designer Saloni for the Fostering Excellence Awards in November. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Pleats, please! Kate recycled her custom 'Alice' coat dress by Emilia Wickstead to visit the Action On Addiction Centre back in early December. <br> Photo: WireImage
The lady in red. She wore this Alexander McQueen dress, which she previously donned for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee (2012), to attend a holiday party at the Anna Freud Centre Family School in December. <br> photo: Getty Images
