The best royal style of 2015

Are these the year's best-dressed royals? From Duchess Kate's post-pregnancy style to Prince Carl Philip's wedding suit, we've put together our favorite royal looks from 2015.
<b>PRINCESS SOFIA OF SWEDEN</B> <br> Sweden's newest royal, Princess Sofia of Sweden, looked radiant on her wedding day wearing a custom made dress by Swedish designer Ida Sjöstedt. Since saying 'I do' the royal has worn many designer outfits, including pieces by Matthew Williamson. <br><br> Photos: Getty Images
<b>KATE MIDDLETON</B> <BR> British royal the Duchess of Cambridge often favors designers from the United Kingdom, like Jenny Packham, LK Bennett and Temperley London. We loved both her evening dresses and her smart day wear this year. <br><br> Photos: Getty Images
<b>QUEEN ELIZABETH</B> <BR> This year Britian's longest reigning monarch showed us she's still got style! Queen Elizabeth always brightens up royal engagements with her colorful outfits and tailored coats. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<B>CROWN PRINCESS VICTORIA OF SWEDEN</B> <br> Like her sister Madeleine, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden has had the tough task of navigating stylish maternity fashion, but the royal pulled it off flawlessly. The heir to the throne often likes to mix up her style with designer and affordable pieces from brands like H&M. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>PRINCE HARRY</b> <br> Style isn't just reserved for the ladies! Handsome Prince Harry showed that he can pull off any look, whether it's his army uniform or wearing black tie to attend a royal event. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>PRINCESS MARY OF DENMARK</B> <BR> Princess Mary of Denmark, patron of the Copenhagen Fashion Summit, takes quite an interest in catwalk fashion and it shows! The Princess always looks elegant when attending royal functions, and loves designers such as Dolce & Gabbana and Jayson Brunsdon. <BR><BR> Photo: Getty Images
<b>PRINCE CARL PHILIP</B> <br> Swoon! Prince Carl Philip looked more handsome than ever in 2015. The Swedish royal looked very dapper wearing his military uniform to marry girlfriend Sofia in June. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>QUEEN LETIZIA OF SPAIN</B> <bR> Queen Letizia of Spain shines in front of the camera. Always impeccably groomed, the former TV presenter isn't afraid to mix it up her style ranging from mini-skirts and leather-look leggings to timeless ball gowns. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>QUEEN MAXIMA OF THE NETHERLANDS</B> <br> Queen Maxima of The Netherlands isn't one to shy away from color. The mom-of-three likes to keep her style youthful and modern, often favoring Dutch-Danish designer Claes Iversen, who creates fun, fashionable clothes. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<B>PRINCESS CHARLENE OF MONACO </B> <br> Princess Charlene always looks chic, but this year the Monaco royal stepped up her game. The mom-of-two wowed onlookers at a royal gala wearing a floor-length black and red Dior gown. Her off-duty fashion also scored her major fashion points. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>BEATRICE BORROMEO</B> <br> Italian aristocrat Beatrice Borromeo, 30, who has modeled for designers including Chanel, Valentino and Roberto Cavalli, always looks on point. This year, Princess Caroline's daughter-in-law pulled out all the stops when she stunned friends and family in two amazing wedding dresses – and two lavish ceremonies! – as she married Pierre Casiraghi. <br><br> Photos: Getty Images
<b>CHARLOTTE CASIRAGHI OF MONACO</b> <br> Princess Caroline of Monaco's daughter Charlotte is never far away from the fashion crowd, whether in the front row at Milan Fashion Week or attending the glitziest weddings of the year. <br><br> Photos: Getty Images
<b>QUEEN RANIA OF JORDAN</b> <br> Mother-of-four Queen Rania is the queen of sophistication! A fan of Elie Saab and Oscar de la Renta, she keeps her silhouettes and color palettes simple and chic. <br><br> Photos: Getty Images
<b>PRINCESS MADELEINE OF SWEDEN</b> <br> Giving us a lesson in maternity chic, Princess Madeleine of Sweden reminded us that you don't have to sacrifice style while you're waiting for your little one to arrive. <br><br> Photos: Getty Images
