Princess Charlotte, Mia Tindall and more royal kids in their cutest photos

Whether it's Prince George's adorable appearance at his sister's christening or Princess Estelle of Sweden peeking out from under her oversized umbrella at her mom's birthday celebration, the world's little Princes and Princesses never fail to steal the show. Here are some of our fave highlights! <br> Photo: Getty Images
June 2016: Mia Tindall had a ball running around the Jockeys vs. Olympians charity polo match while her mother Zara Phillips played on the field. <br> Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
June 2016: Run, Leonore, run! The little Swedish princess carried out her first royal engagement at the Gotland stables to meet her horse Haidi. <br> Photo: Luca Teuchmann/Getty Images
June 2016: Princess Charlotte snacked on her hands during the 2016 Trooping the Colour alongside her mom Kate Middleton and Uncle Prince Harry. <br> Photo: FilmMagic
June 2016: Prince George couldn't contain his excitement, laughing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour. <br> Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
May 2016: Cousins Princess Estelle and Princess Leonore shared a laugh in a portrait taken from Prince Oscar's christening day. <br> Photo: Facebook.com/Princess Madeleine of Sweden
May 2016: Just <i>horsing</i> around! Mia Tindall played with her older cousin Savannah Phillips at the Badminton Horse Trials. <br> Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
May 2016: Princess Estelle of Sweden made a funny face as she made her way to her brother Prince Oscar's christening. <br> Photo: Luca Teuchmann/Luca Teuchmann / WireImage
April 2016: Prince George (adorably) reached new heights in a Royal Mail photoshoot with his dad Prince William, grandfather Prince Charles and great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth. <br> Photo: Ranald Mackechnie/Royal Mail/Getty Images
May 2016: Isla Phillips strutted her stuff walking around the Badminton Horse Trials. <br> Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
April 2016: Princesses Alexia (left) and Ariane (right) of the Netherlands danced around on King's Day for their father King Willem-Alexander's 49th birthday. <br> Photo: Michel Porro/WireImage
April 2016: Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia was expressive celebrating King's Day in Zwolle, Netherlands. <br> Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
March 2016: Savannah Phillips wasn't screaming for ice cream, but rather smelling it at the Gatcombe Horse Trails. <br> Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
December 2015: Princess Olympia of Greece and her siblings, Prince Constantine-Alexios, Prince Achileas Andreas, Prince Odysseas-Kimon and Prince Aristidis-Stavros posed for a photo during a recent holiday getaway. <br> Instagram/@olympiagreece
December 2015: Festive fun! Prince Gabriel, Princess Eleonore, Prince Emmanuel and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium were all dressed to perfection during their annual Christmas concert at the royal palace in Belgium. <br> Photo: Getty Images
December 2015: Little James, Viscount Severn showed he's a true horse racing fan during the Christmas Racing Weekend at Ascot Racecourse in England. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 2015: Who can pass up a good game? Prince Felix spent some quality time at the UEFA EURO 2016 soccer qualifier, at the Telia Parken stadium with his father Prince Joachim of Denmark. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 2015: Royal cuteness overload! Their was widespread excitement at the release of these sweet photos of 6-month-old Princess Charlotte. Even better? They were taken by no other than her mom Kate Middleton. <br> Photo: Getty Images
October 2015: Princess Sofia gave a shrug alongside her sister Princess Leonor at the National Day Military Parade in Madrid, Spain. <br> Photo: Eduardo Parra/Getty Images
October 2015: Stylish little Spanish princesses! Princess Sofia and Princess Leonor looked extra chic in their coordinating blue dresses and braided hairstyles during the National Day military parade in Spain. <br> Photo: Getty Images
August 2015: Twinning... Prince Albert II and his wife Princess Charlene of Monaco showed off their adorable twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella during the Monaco Picnic. <br> Photo: Getty Images
August 2015: Tipping her hat... Mia Tindall has had plenty of cute moments, and when the little lady almost lost her hat during the Festival of British Eventing, it was hard to beat! <br> Photo: Getty Images
July 2015: Sibling secrets... Prince Sverre Magnus and Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway were snapped during this candid moment at the Saint Olav Festival in Norway. Princess Ingrid is probably complimenting her brother for matching his shoelaces to his bouquet! <br> Photo: Getty Images
June 2015: Prince George was one happy camper, while looking through a window at Buckingham Palace prior to the Trooping the Colour ceremony. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
June 2015: The Trooping the Colour festivities were a bit too loud for James, Viscount Severn as he covered his ears between his grandmother, the Queen, and grandfather Prince Philip. <br> Photo: Danny Martindale/WireImage
June 2015: Princess Madeleine of Sweden and husband Chris O'Neill announced the birth of their little Prince Nicolas with an official photo. <br> Photo: Getty Images
July 2015: This Prince means business! Although the day was dedicated to the christening of his little sister Princess Charlotte, Prince George was the center of attention during the event in England. <br> Photo: Getty Images
June 2015: The dancing prince! George showed off his moves at the Gigaset Charity Polo Match as his mom Kate Middleton followed him along. <br> Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
July 2015: Peek-a-Boo, we see you! Princess Estelle hid under her umbrella at her mom, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's 38th birthday celebrations. <br> Photo: Luca Teuchmann/WireImage
May 2015: A first glance at the British royal siblings together! Prince George and his little sister Princess Charlotte posed for an adorable snap taken by their mom Kate Middleton at their home in Kensington Palace, London. <br> Photo: Getty Images
February 2015: Winter Wonderland. Dutch Princesses Ariane, Catharina-Amalia and Alexia posed during their annual family photo call in Austria. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 2014: Prince George was ready to fly away in the arms of his dad Prince William, while on the Cambridge family's royal tour of Australia and New Zealand. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
