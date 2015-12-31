The royals get ready for 2016! Photo highlights of the past week

Just like the rest of us, the royals – from Queen Rania of Jordan to Crown Princess Marie Chantal of Greece – have been getting ready to ring in 2016. <br> Click through to see the best pics as the world's royals bring the year to a close on a high note! <br> <br> Photos: Getty Images
Princess Tatiana of Greece was in an inspiring mood as she proclaimed: 'For a Clean Start to 2016 Go Green!' <br> Photo: Instagram/<a href="https://www.instagram.com/tatianablatnik/">@tatianablatnik</a>
Happy birthday to Princess Diana's niece <a href="https://www.instagram.com/kitty.spencer/">@kitty.spencer</a> who celebrated her 25th birthday 'surrounded by kings' before joining friends in Cape Town, South Africa for their pre-wedding party. 'Warming up for the wedding of two of my favourite people in the whole wide world!  #lilyandpaal.' <br> Photos: Instagram/<a href="https://www.instagram.com/kitty.spencer/">@kitty.spencer</a>
Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece posted this great pic of her husband Prince Pavlos and son Achileas, captioning it simply 'Photobomb...' <br> Photo: Instagram/<a href="https://www.instagram.com/mariechantal22/">@mariechantal22</a>
Queen Rania of Jordan was in chocolate heaven this week: 'Today, someone made my childhood dream come true! And it's a big Toblerone, not just a big box with small ones in it!' <br> Photo: Instagram/<a href="https://www.instagram.com/queenrania/">@queenrania</a>
Princess Caroline's son Pierre Casiraghi was in competitive mode for Team Maserati during the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race in Australia. <br> Photo: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for Maserati
German princess Lilly Wittgenstein posted lots of family holiday pics this week, declaring: 'Decoration Team for our mad family Christmas!!!' <br> Photo: Instagram/<a href="https://www.instagram.com/lillywittgenstein/">@lillywittgenstein</a>
'Merry Christmas ' was Princess Olympia's sunny message over the holidays. The Greek royal had joined her siblings and parents for a fun Christmas vacation in Harbour Island, Bahamas. <br> Photo: Instagram/<a href="https://www.instagram.com/olympiagreece/">@olympiagreece</a>
Hisako, Princess Takamado congratulated players in the 37th Empress's Cup All-Japan Women's Soccer Championship match at the Todoroki Stadium in Kawasaki. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Theodora of Greece was 'Home for Christmas' with her parents ex-King Constantine II and Queen Anne-Marie. <br> Photo: Instagram/ <a href="https://www.instagram.com/tgreece/">@tgreece</a>
