A look at the trips planned for the British Royals in 2016

With the announcement that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will meet the "William and Kate of the Himalayas" on an exotic tour of India and Bhutan this spring, we take a look at exactly where is on the royal travel itinerary for 2016. <br>Photo: Getty Images
#RoyalVisitBalkans! The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will tour Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro and Serbia in March. <br> Photo: Instagram/@clarencehouse
<b>INDIA</b> <br>The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will embark on a tour of India in spring 2016. It will be the first time William and Kate have visited the country, and as such they will undertake a broad range of engagements during their time in India. <br>Hopefully their itinerary will allow them time to see the Taj Mahal in Angra. Standing majestically on the banks of the River Yamuna, India's national treasure is a symbol of love and romance. <br>Photo: Getty Images
<b>BHUTAN</b> <br>William and Kate will also make an official visit to Bhutan following their visit to India. The royal couple will visit King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan and his stunning wife Jetsun Pema when they travel to the remote Himalayan kingdom for the first time. Bhutan, located between India and China, has a population of about 750,000 people. It remained isolated from the outside world until the 1970s and only introduced TV in 1999. <br>Photo: Getty Images
<b>NEPAL</b> <br>Prince Harry will be visiting Nepal in 2016. While full details of his trip are yet to be confirmed, it is expected that Harry will see how the country is rebuilding following the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Kathmandu in April 2015, which killed over 9,000 people and left a further 23,000 people injured. <br>While Nepal is remembered most recently for the earthquake that hit, it is most famous for its snowy peaks, monasteries and mantras. It is home to Mount Everest, located in the Mahalangur mountain range in Nepal and Tibet. <br>Photo: Getty Images
<b>ORLANDO, FLORIDA</b> <br>Prince Harry's jet-setting spring will continue with a trip to Orlando, Florida in May, where the royal is hosting his Invictus Games event. The Prince announced that he would be bringing the games to the U.S. for the first time last summer, and has said he hopes America will set the bar "even higher" than London, which staged the inaugural competition in 2014.
<b>FRANCE</b> <br>The 2016 UEFA European Championship, commonly referred to as UEFA Euro 2016 or simply EuroCup 2016, is scheduled to be held in France from June 10 to July 10, 2016. Prince William is the president of the FA, so it’s likely that the royal will attend.
<b>BRAZIL</b> <br>Rio de Janeiro will play host to the highly anticipated Olympic Games in 2016. With Prince William on the Olympics committee, it’s likely that the royal will attend. If so, hopefully he'll find a moment for a splash in one of Brazil's most famous beaches, Copacabana. <br>Photo: Getty Images
<b>MUSTIQUE</b> <br>William and Kate tend to join the Middletons for the family's annual holiday to the sunny, secluded Caribbean island for Carole's birthday. This year may well see the Cambridges jet off to their favorite island as a family of four, if not for Carole's birthday, perhaps later in the year… No doubt they'll stay in a private villa, where they can enjoy time away from the spotlight.
