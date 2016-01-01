Royal photo highlights of the week: Queen Rania, Queen Maxima and more

Warmer climates seemed to be calling the royals this week, with Princess Elizabeth Von Thurn Und Taxis and Princess Stephanie's daughter Pauline Ducruet spotted in Australia, and Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer's hitting the beach in South Africa. Click through for the week's best royal photos! <br> Photos: Instagram
Queen Rania of Jordan saw in the New Year with her husband King Abdullah, captioning her photo, 'Celebrating the New Year in the best way possible: with family and lots of love. Wishing you all the happiest New Year, may it bring everything you have hoped for.' <br> Photo: Instagram/<a href="https://instagram.com/queenrania/">@queenrania</a>
Princess Elizabeth Von Thurn Und Taxis posted this whole series of snaps from her time in Australia, hash-tagging them #adventuresdownunder. <br> Photo: Instagram/<a href="https://www.instagram.com/elisabethtnt/">@elisabethtnt</a>
Red hot wheels! Princess Stephanie of Monaco's daughter Pauline Ducruet showed off her seriously impressive vehicle Down Under: 'New ride ! JK !! ✌❣ #roadtrip #australia #middleofnowhere.' <br> Photo: Instagram/<a href="https://www.instagram.com/paulinedcrt/">@paulinedcrt</a>
Sitting pretty, Lady Kitty Spencer relaxes in Cape Town after a busy few days celebrating her best friend's wedding. <br> Photo: Instagram/<a href="https://www.instagram.com/kitty.spencer">@kitty.spencer</a>
There's nothing like colorful tulips to cheer up a cold winter morning! Queen Maxima of the Netherlands was the star guest at a flower show in Lisse, in the Netherlands. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Posting a *sadface* photo as her vacation in Aspen, Colorado, came to an end, Princess Olympia of Greece summed up the general January blues for most of us! <br> Photo: Instagram/<a href="https://www.instagram.com/olympiagreece/">@olympiagreece</a>
Dutch King Willem-Alexander, sporting a patriotic orange tie, and his wife Queen Maxima took their places next to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (far left) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (far right) as the Netherlands took over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Mathilde and King Philippe of Belgium met with Monsignor Giacinto Berloco during a New Year's reception at the Royal Palace in Brussels. <br> Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved