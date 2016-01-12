Prince George's first day of preschool – and what's inside his backpack!

Little royal Prince George was well-prepared to head off to school. Earlier this month, the 2-year-old prince was dropped off for his first day of preschool at Westacre Montessori by doting parents Prince William and Kate Middleton, who made sure the he was perfectly equipped with the right school supplies.

Prince George looked adorable toting his blue backpack on his first day of school Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal

Wearing a $43 navy quilted coat from John Lewis, George was pictured carrying a sky-blue backpack containing a change of clothes, a healthy snack and perhaps a favorite toy. The little royal looked like any pre-schooler eager to meet his new classmates.

Once inside the school, George was introduced to his teachers and soon-to-be playmates, before exploring the classroom for the first time. George also has a set schedule just like the other students.

"He's going to be attending part time for a handful of hours per day," a royal source told HELLO!. "Both the Duke and Duchess dropped him off and it seems all went well."

George, whose school is located in the village of East Walton in Norfolk, will learn how to play and interact with children his age and those a few years older.

The future King was a regular pre-schooler, bringing a change of clothes and a snack with him on his first day Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal

Following the Montessori teaching method, classes are made up of children of mixed ages, up to 5 years old. The method encourages youngsters to learn through play and experimentation, rather than formal instruction.

Speaking about why the royals chose Westacre nursery, and not a London-based pre-school near Kensington Palace, a royal aide said: "The couple decided that it would just be nice for him to attend a local nursery school. They really liked Westacre. They thought it was very welcoming and the staff were lovely."

It seems like the future King and his backpack are off to a good start!

