Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, Sarah Ferguson and more royal highlights

Need some travel inspiration? There were some stunning pics from around the world courtesy of our royal friends this week - with Princess Elizabeth Von Thurn Und Taxis posting breathtaking shots from her travels around New Zealand and Princess Stephanie's daughter Pauline Ducruet showing us the beauty of Bali. <br> Click through to see the photos, plus more highlights from Princess Stephanie of Monaco, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, Queen Letizia of Spain and more. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Elegant in emerald green, Queen Maxima and husband King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands arrive for the traditional New Year's Reception at the Royal Palace in Dam Square in Amsterdam. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Supporting charitable causes while looking stylish is never a problem for Princess Olympia of Greece who attended the UNICEF fundraiser wearing a colorful outfit by Louis Vuitton. <br> Photo: Instagram/<a href="https://www.instagram.com/olympiagreece/">@olympiagreece</a>
Standing Tall! Lady Kitty Spencer and her sister Amelia's boyfriend Greg Mallett have an astounding view from Lion's Head Peak in Cape Town. <br> Photo: Instagram/<a href="https://www.instagram.com/kitty.spencer/">@kitty.spence</a>
Outside the iconic No. 10 door of Downing Street in London, Queen Rania of Jordan meets British Prime Minister David Cameron to speak about the need for a comprehensive approach to the Syrian humanitarian crisis.<br>Photo: Getty Images
Bundled up against a cold winter morning, Peter Phillips stands on The Mall where 10,000 guests will attend The Patron's Lunch to be held on June 12, 2016, which will celebrate his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Stephanie of Monaco's daughter Pauline Ducruet who is currently in Bali: 'Holy Sunset  #uluwatu #temple #bali,' she captioned this amazing pic.<br> Photo: Instagram/<a href="https://www.instagram.com/paulinedcrt">@paulinedcrt</a>
Sarah Ferguson shows off her absolutely fabulous figure with Joanna Lumley (left) and Lesley Manville at the 'Silent No More Gynaecological Cancer Fund and Cancer Research UK' gala event in London. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Lilly Wittgenstein got her skis on in Austria: 'In Obertauern Austria! @Obertauern #Austria #skiing4ever #freshpowder #gottaloveskiing #lovelife #lsw #princesslillyzusaynwittgenstein #princesslilly' <br> Photo: Instagram/<a href="https://www.instagram.com/lillywittgenstein/">@lillywittgenstein</a>
Princess Stephanie of Monaco attends the photocall of the 40th International Circus Festival in Monaco. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece and son Prince Odysseas had a fun week as they took to the Hollywood Hills and The Broad Museum in Los Angeles, captioning her self-portrait 'May the force be with you ⭐️⭐️'<br> Photo: Instagram/<a href="https://www.instagram.com/mariechantal22/">@mariechantal22</a>
Princess Elizabeth Von Thurn Und Taxis' photos from her tour of New Zealand inspired some serious wanderlust as she tagged them: #kiwilove #hobbitland. <br> Photo: Instagram/<a href="https://www.instagram.com/elisabethtnt/">@elisabethtnt</a>
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway entered the 2016 Sports Gala in Lillehammer, Norway carrying the Olympic flame in preparation for February's opening ceremony of the Lillehammer Youth Olympic Games where the torch will be lit by his daughter Princess Ingrid. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Beatrix of The Netherlands attended the New Year's reception for the diplomatic corps at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam Netherlands. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Spanish Queen Letizia rocked a cape during an audience with the Gypsy Secretariat Foundation in Madrid <br> Photo: Gtres
Pretty in pink, Queen Letizia headed to a meeting with the management team of the Foundation for Help Against Drug Addiction "FAD" in Madrid. <br> Photo: Gtres
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved