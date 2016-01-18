King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway celebrate 25 years on the throne

The Norwegian royals celebrated a very special anniversary over the weekend as King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway marked 25 years on the throne. The royal couple invited neighboring Kings and Queens over to Oslo for events from skiing to an evening gala. Click through for all the highlights!<br> Here, a *very* casual balcony appearance at the Royal Palace in Oslo. From left, Princess Martha Louise and husband Ari Behn chat with Queen Sonja while Prince Sverre Magnus, Emma Tallulah Behn and Princess Ingrid Alexandra stand in the front row, waving. From the center, Maud Angelica Behn, King Harald, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Leah Isadora Behn and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
A very proud Prince Sverre Magnus carried the Olympic Torch, cheered on by his his parents Prince Haakon, seen left, and Princess Mette-Marit. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Crown Prince Haakon displayed his skiing skills. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Not to be outdone by Dad, future queen Princess Ingrid of Norway also took to the slopes. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Crown Princess Mette-Marit and husband Crown Prince Haakon wore matching hats during the day's events. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Bundled up against the cold, Sweden's Queen Silvia and King Carl Gustaf arrived to congratulate their Norwegian counterparts.<br> Photo: Getty Images
The Royal Palace served as a stunning backdrop for the day's events. <br> Photo: Getty Images
As the light started to fade, the Norwegian royal family headed back indoors, led by King Harald and Queen Sonja. Following behind them were little Prince Sverre Magnus, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship, Marius Borg. <br> Photo: Getty Images
An impressive group shot of the Scandinavian royals' extended family. <br> Front row, from left, Ari Behn, Princess Märtha Louise, King Carl Gustaf of Sweden, Queen Silvia of Sweden, Queen Sonja of Norway, King Harald of Norway, Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, Crown Princess Mette Marit of Norway, Princess Astrid (Harald's sister), Erling Lorentzen (Astrid's brother-in-law) and Ebba Loevenskiold. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Gathered around the fireplace in this lovely family portrait, taken at the Crown Couple's residence at Skaugum are, back row, from left, Ari Behn and wife Princess Märtha Louise, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Prince Haakon, Maud Angelica Behn and Princess Ingrid. In the front row, left to right, are Leah Isadora Behn, Emma Tallulah Behn, Queen Sonja Prince Sverre and King Harald. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A full house! Three queens – Queen Silvia, Queen Sonja and Queen Margrethe – are seated while Kings Carl Gustaf and King Harald stand behind them. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A trio of monarchs: Queen Margrethe of Denmark joined by King Carl Gustaf of Sweden, left, and King Harald of Norway. <br> Photo: Getty Images
