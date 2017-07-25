Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece: 10 facts about the stylish royal

One of the world's fashionable young royals, Princess Olympia is definitely one to watch. Here are 10 things you might not know about ex-King Constantine of Greece's granddaughter. Photo: Instagram/@olympiagreece
Maria-Olympia, center, was born on July 25, 1996 in New York City as the first child of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, pictured here at Prince Achileas' christening in 2001. Photo: Getty Images
When she was seven, her parents decided to move from the U.S. back to London so Maria-Olympia could see more of her grandparents, King Constantine and Queen Anne Marie (pictured, center). Photo: Getty Images
Despite her heritage, the Princess has said she doesn't speak Greek. "I wish I did," she told Tatler in 2014. <br> Photo: Instagram/@olympiagreece
Like her mom Crown Princess Marie-Chantal, a Valentino muse, she is a fashion darling. Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Isabel Marant and Givenchy are among her fave designers. Photo: Getty Images
The Princess is the only girl of five siblings – her four brothers are Prince Constantine-Alexios, Prince Achileas-Andreas, Prince Odysseas-Kimon and Prince Aristidis-Stavros. <br> Photo: Instagram/@mariechantal22
In September 2015, the then-19-year-old Princess started attending Parsons in New York City. Photo: Instagram/@olympiagreece
During high school, the Princess had studied drama, history of art, graphics and photography. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Olympia's godparents include Prince Charles, Princess Alexia of Greece and Denmark and Prince Michael of Greece. Here, she's with Charles' nieces, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Photo: DAVE M. BENETT/GETTY IMAGES
The royal is also a model – she's hit the catwalk for Dolce & Gabbana, pictured, and has also been featured in campaigns for Michael Kors. Photo: Getty Images
The Princess shares her birthday with 'Friends' star Matt LeBlanc and supermodel Iman. Photo: Instagram/@olympiagreece
