Sweden's Princess Sofia named "Hillbilly of the Year"

Princesses and hillbillies generally do not go hand-in-hand, however it was revealed on Tuesday that Princess Sofia of Sweden was named “Hillbilly of the Year.”

The 31-year-old royal, who is known for her impeccable style, admitted that she is “flattered” to have been voted "Lantis 2015" on the Swedish country website Land. The designation translated to English, means "Hillbilly 2015.”

Photo: Getty Images

While the title might not appeal to many, Sofia said, “I feel honored and flattered." She added, "Lantis of the year is a fine distinction."

The mom-to-be, who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Carl Philip in the spring, paid a visit to her native Dalarna back in October. Sofia was moved to tears visiting her rural hometown of Alvdalen for the first time as a newly minted member of the Swedish royal family.

During her visit, she addressed the crowds saying, “Dalarna has a very important place in my heart and especially Älvaden. Here, I’ve spent years, and it largely shaped me as a person…Dalarna is very beautiful, I am not only thinking of the nature but also of the beautiful people here."