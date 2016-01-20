Royal baby watch: Which family will welcome their new prince or princess first?

For some royal households the first few months of 2016 will be marked with the arrival of a new member to the family. The Swedish royals are excited to welcome two new additions in 2016; Crown Princess Victoria revealed she is pregnant with her second child, while Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip were overjoyed to announce that they are expecting their first child. Also carrying her first child is the Queen of Bhutan, Jetsun Pema, but who will be the first royal baby of the year?

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel are looking forward to wecloming their second child Photo: Getty Images

For Victoria and Jetsun, the births will come early in the year, however, due to the discretion of the royal houses, it is unclear which royal will be the first to give birth. Heir to the Swedish throne, Victoria, and her husband Prince Daniel, were the first to announce their pregnancy and revealed that the birth will take place in March.

The King and Queen of Bhutan are excited to welcome their first child Photo: Bhutan royal family

In November, the King and Queen of Bhutan proclaimed their happiness at Jetsun’s pregnancy. Although they did not reveal the due date, it is believed she will give birth within the first few months of 2016, given the size of her baby bump. This will be the first child for 25-year-old Jetsun, who married King Jigme Khesar Wangchuk in October 2011. “This year will bring us immeasurable happiness as we await the birth of our Prince. It is going to be a beautiful year for Bhutan,” said the royal household.

Princess Sofia will give birth to her first child in April Photo: Getty Images

Traditionally more discreet about the sex of the baby are the Swedish royals, who tend not to announce whether they are expecting a prince or a princess until the birth. Carl Philip and Sofia will welcome their little bundle of joy in April. The two announced the happy news in October via their Facebook page. “We are so happy and excited to announce that we are expecting our first child. We are very much looking forward to it,” said the newlyweds.