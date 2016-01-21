Sweden's Princess Madeleine soaks up family time in the Maldives

Sun, sand and a Swedish princess! Princess Madeleine enjoyed a recent exotic Maldives getaway with husband Chris O'Neill, daughter Princess Leonore, 23 months, and 7-month-old son Prince Nicolas. Following their idyllic holiday, the 33-year-old shared several adorable photos of the family on her Facebook page.

Princess Madeleine shared a family holiday album on Facebook Photo: Facebook/Princess Madeleine

As the four of them played in the sand and frolicked in the crystal blue water, the Swedish princess was able to spend quality time with her financier husband, who has been working hard in recent years to build up his business.

In an interview last year, Chris addressed his occasional absences from royal engagements, saying: "It is me who puts food on the table. I must first and foremost think of our little family. My job doesn't allow me to decide if I can attend an official engagement one month before it happens."

The family soaked up the sun in the Maldives Photo: Facebook/Princess Madeleine

Aware of the interest in their growing family, King Carl Gustaf's daughter has shared personal photos while maintaining a level of privacy for her children. For example, just before Christmas, the doting mother posted a cute photo of her little Prince visiting Santa's grotto. The last time the public caught a glimpse of Nicolas and his big sister was in October at his christening.

The Swedish royal shared candid shots of her two children Photo: Facebook/Princess Madeleine

The couple live in London after moving from New York City, where they met, for her husband's career. Another advantage for Madeleine, who admits to being shy is the possibility of being more anonymous away from her native Sweden.

Despite growing up in the limelight, the royal has said she doesn't like being the center of attention. "I've had this all my life," Madeleine said during a television appearance on Norwegian-Swedish talk show Skavlan. "One would think, and maybe expect, that I'd be comfortable in front of people, photographers and journalists who ask questions. But I'm really not, I'm quite shy."

She continued: "I don't like being the centre of attention. But as an official person I am, this is something I have to deal with. I'm struggling with it. I'm working on it!"