Sweden's Princess Sofia stuns in lace for new official portrait

A new portrait of Princess Sofia of Sweden has been released. The Swedish royal stuns in a periwinkle-colored gown that features long lace sleeves. The 31-year-old topped off her regal look with a diamond-encrusted tiara.

In the portrait, Sofia dons the Royal Family Order of King Carl XVI Gustaf – her father-in-law, along with the seraphim blue Sash of the Order.

Photo: Anna-Lena Ahlström, The Royal Court, Sweden

Surprisingly, the stylish royal was recently voted Hillbilly 2015. Sofia graciously accepted the distinction saying “I feel honored and flattered."

The royal is currently expecting her first child with husband Prince Carl Philip this spring. The couple is remaining mum on the sex of their baby. She previously said, “It'll be a surprise.”

Photo: Getty Images

The parents-to-be announced their pregnancy in a statement back in October that read: "We are so happy and excited to announce that we are expecting our first child. We are very much looking forward to it."

Since the joyous news, Sofia has not slowed down her royal duties. On Thursday, the expectant mom showed off her growing baby bump at a graduation ceremony for students at Sophiahemmet University College in Sweden. The royal, who was appointed honorary president of Sophiahemmet, presented nurses of the school with the university's traditional brooch.