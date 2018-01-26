Princess Charlene of Monaco's best-ever fashion moments

<b>Statuesque <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-charlene/"><strong>Princess Charlene of Monaco</strong></a> is a cool blonde who often is compared to her elegant late mother-in-law <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-grace/"><strong>Princess Grace</strong></a>. With her fit, athletic figure, the Princess, a former Olympic swimmer, has also become a much-watched figure in the style world, with favorite labels including Akris, Dior, Armani and Ralph Lauren. We can't get enough of Charlene's modern-yet-classic wardrobe, which she has been polishing to perfection since being launched into the spotlight as <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-albert/"><strong>Prince Albert</strong></a>'s bride in 2011. The mom of twins <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/royalty/12016031412702/12016031412702monaco-royal-twins-gabriella-prince-jacques-cutest-moments/"><strong>Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella</strong></a> is one of the fashionable royals in the world, so here is a look at some of Princess Charlene's best style moments!</B> November 2017: Leading Monaco's National Day celebrations with Prince Albert, Princess Charlene embraced the velvet trend in a sleek royal blue coat. Photo: SEBASTIEN NOGIER/AFP/Getty Images
October 2017: Charlene wore one of her favorite silhouettes, a column gown, to the 2017 Princess Grace Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Photo: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
September 2017: The Princess wore one of her most glam looks ever – a silver cut-out Versace cocktail dress – to the Italian fashion house's Spring/Summer 2018 show at Milan Fashion Week. Photo: Venturelli/WireImage
July 2017: The royal sparkled in a silver stapless jumpsuit at the 69th Monaco Red Cross Ball Gala at Sporting Monte-Carlo. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
February 2017: The Princess exuded Valentine’s Day romance, wearing a plunging red, off the shoulder dress by Carolina Hererra, which she paired with a bold red lip, dazzling drop earrings and silver Jimmy Choo pumps to the 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Laureus
November 2016: Prince Albert's wife looked regal arriving to the Monaco National Day Gala wearing a white embellished gown by one of her favorite designers, Akris. Charlene paired the stunning dress with a matching floor-length coat. Photo: PLS Pool/Getty Images
November 2016: At Monaco's National Day, the princess wore a 1950s-inspired hat and pearls, perhaps a nod to her late mother-in-law, silver screen star Grace Kelly. Photo: Getty Images
October 2016: Princess Charlene of Monaco exuded elegance wearing a Christian Dior Couture embroidered white silk dress to the 2016 Princess Grace Awards Gala in New York City. Photo: Getty Images for Princess Grace Awards Gala
July 2016: Princess Charlene dazzled in a silver gown alongside her husband Prince Albert as sge christen the Seven Seas Explorer cruise ship. Photo: Eric MATHON / Princely Palace
October 2013: Stealing the show in a Princess Diana-inspired indigo dress and matching lilac diamond earrings at the Ralph Lauren Collection private dinner. <br> Photo: Getty Images
July 2015: A touch of 1950s glam as she helped Prince Albert celebrate 10 years on the throne. <br> Photo: Getty Images
July 2015: Charlene was dazzling in red at the Red Cross Ball. <br> Photo: Getty Images
December 2011: Going for drama in a sweeping, bordeaux-colored gown at the Ein Herz Fuer Kinder gala in Berlin. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 2015: Princess Charlene looked stylish and sophisticated in purple and a veiled hat on Monaco's National Day. <br> Photo: Getty Images
October 2013: Charlene wore a rich dark-green taffeta gown by Ralph Lauren at the Princess Grace awards. <br> Getty Images
May 2015: Two weeks after baptizing twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, new mom Charlene chose an edgy look by Akris for the Formula One race in Monaco. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 2010: Charlene made her dazzling society debut at the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS benefit gala, wearing a strapless silver dress with her hair swept into a Veronica Lake-inspired style. <br> Photo: Getty Images
June 2013: Charlene turned heads at Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill's wedding in a taupe gown by one of her favorite designers, Akris. <br> Photo: Getty Images
February 2012: Attending the Academy Awards in a high-necked white gown by Akris. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 2015: In Dior to match twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques at the babies' christening. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 2015: Showing off a cool new pixie cut. <br> Photo: Getty Images
August 2011: Looking like a Hollywood star in a deep magenta gown while gracing the dance floor with Prince Albert ll at the Red Cross gala. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 2011: Charlene shimmered in a cream-colored gown with a plunging neckline at a ball in England. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 2011: Princess of Monaco, meet the Princess of Genovia (a.k.a. 'The Princess Diaries' star Anne Hathaway)! Charlene and Anne each looked stunning with the real-life Princess sporting lace and the actress wearing a glitzy cocktail dress. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 2012: Charlene slipped into an elegant pale pink ensemble for a dinner party hosted by Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 2011: Charlene wowed at a Formula One gala dinner in Monaco in this glittering metallic dress. <br> Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved