Japan's Princess Mako graduates with masters degree from University of Leicester

Princess Mako of Akishino rmade her way back to England for a special occassion. The granddaughter of Japanese Emperor Akihito officially graduated from the University of Leicester on January 21.

The 24-year-old royal, who enrolled at the university back in 2014, earned her masters degree in Art Museum and Gallery Studies. Mako was one of 35 students in the program.

Photo: YouTube

The princess, who has been dubbed Japan's Kate Middleton, went incognito for a year studying at the English university. Even during the ceremony, she proceeded to walk across the stage without having her formal title be mentioned according to the Leicester Mercury.

The Imperial House of Japan chose to reveal the royal's identity back in September with a press conference at the university after Mako had completed her degree. At the time she said her year at the school "was a wonderful experience."

The Japanese royal said, "I would like to express my sincere gratitude for having had the opportunity to pursue my studies in such a favorable environment. It has been a very fruitful year for me. I hope to apply what I have learned at postgraduate school in the future."

