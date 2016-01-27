Princess Martha Louise of Norway wears same headpiece as sister-in-law Crown Princess Mette-Marit

Perhaps it was a royal loan or stylish minds just think alike. Princess Martha Louise of Norway donned the same fascinator that her sister-in-law Crown Princess Mette-Marit has previously worn before.

Martha elected to wear the navy, floral headpiece, which features a single dahlia flower, on January 25, while attending a celebration honoring her parents King Harald V and Queen Sonja's 25 years on the throne.

Princess Martha's wore the headband in January for her parent's 25th anniversary as Norway's monarchs

Photo: Getty Images

Mette-Marit, who is married to Martha’s younger brother, Crown Prince Haakon, was also present for the Norwegian monarch's anniversary festivities, where Martha modeled the piece. Mette-Marit has previously worn the fascinator on two separate occasions.

Mette-Marit wore the fascinator for the christening of her third child

Photo: Getty Images

Back in 2006, the mom-of-three wore the embellished headband for the christening of her son Prince Sverre Magnus. The piece complimented the Norwegian royal’s ensemble for the family event.

Clearly a fan of the fascinator, Mette-Marit repeated the headpiece again in 2014 when she met Crown Princess Mary of Denmark. Together the stylish women observed the 150th Battle of Heligoland in Kristiansand, Norway.

