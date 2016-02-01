Queen Elizabeth passes Wimbledon tennis patronage on to Kate Middleton

As The Queen prepares to turn 90 this April, she has decided to reduce her workload and pass on some of her duties to the younger generation of British royals. After 64 years as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, best known as the venue for Wimbledon, Her Majesty has agreed that The Duchess of Cambridge should take over her patronage.

The Sunday Times reports that Kate's new role is expected to be officially announced during the tennis tournament in June.

TENNIS TO SOCCER: CLICK HERE FOR FULL GALLERY OF ROYALS PLAYING SPORTS!

Kate is set to become patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club Photo: Getty Images

It is an honor likely to leave Kate thrilled; as a lifelong tennis fan, she is a regular fixture in the royal box throughout Wimbledon. The Duchess is also a fan of playing tennis too, and has been granted planning permission to build a tennis court in the grounds of Anmer Hall, the home she shares withPrince William and their two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

William and Kate regularly attend Wimbledon matches together Photo: Getty Images

It is the second patronage Kate has received in recent months. The Duchess was recently handed her grandfather-in-law Prince Philip's patronage of the RAF Air Cadets, and has now become Honorary Air Commandment of the Air Cadet Organisation – a group of 42,000 air cadets and 15,000 adult volunteers at more than 1,200 units across the UK and abroad.