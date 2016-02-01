Kate Middleton to appear in first TV interview as a royal in Queen Elizabeth documentary

Royal fans are already looking forward to Queen Elizabeth turning 90 – a landmark occasion that will be celebrated with a giant street party in London this June. And now British television channel ITV has announced that the Queen's big day will also be celebrated with a new documentary about her life which will feature Kate Middleton in her first official interview as a royal.

Prince William and Kate will be seen in The Queen at Ninety Photo: Getty Images

The two-hour film, produced under the working title The Queen At Ninety, is to be unveiled this spring and will also feature chats with Prince William, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The producers of the program, Oxford Film and Television, have been granted close access to Queen Elizabeth and other key royals during the last year.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall also feature in the program Photo: Getty Images



It has also been announced that British comedy duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who hosted When Ant and Dec Met The Prince: 40 Years of the Prince's Trust earlier this year, will also head up a live broadcast, The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebration, on ITV. The event, which will be attended by Queen Elizabeth, will take place at Windsor Castle and is hosted by the Windsor Horse Show.