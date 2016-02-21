Princess Sofia of Sweden's maternity style

Since announcing her pregnancy in October 2015, Princess Sofia of Sweden has made the most of her style opportunities, stepping out in everything from ball gowns to outdoor gear. <br> <b>Click through to see all the maternity outfits the royal has worn so far...</B> <br> <br> Photos: Getty Images
Princess Sofia wore a figure-hugging red dress to the Royal Swedish Academy of Fine Arts' formal gathering with husband Prince Carl Philip. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The mom-to-be looked stunning as she attended the Nobel Prize gala. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Navy blue seems to be one of Sofia's go-to colors. Here she is wearing the classic shade with husband Prince Carl Philip at the Swedish Sports Gala held at the Ericsson Globe. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Elegance reigned as the Princess attended a memorial at the Stockholm Synagogue wearing an understated long dark blue coat with a belt cinched just above her baby bump. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Beside her sister-in-law Madeleine, Sofia kept any signs of pregnancy under wraps at the Global Child Forum in Stockholm. <br> Photo: Getty Images
There was just a hint of her blossoming figure as she attended a formal event in Stockholm with Prince Carl Philip in October 2015. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Enjoying a day out in Varmaland, the Princess, who was just starting to show, looked stylish in a cream and black dress covered by a stylish black jacket. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Keeping in step with her sister-in-laws early in her pregnancy, Sofia opted for a monchrome outfit to attend the opening of Swedish parliament. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Pretty in pink! Royal watchers looked for a sign of a baby bump as the 31-year-old attended the Christening of Prince Nicolas of Sweden at Drottningholm Palace. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Pictured just after her pregnancy announcement, Sofia was spotted looking radiant – and casual – during a day out in her hometown, Alvdalen. <br> Photo: Getty images
