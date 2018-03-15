Relive Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander's royal wedding

A little under a year after Queen Beatrix announced their official engagement, Prince Willem-Alexander, Prince of Orange and Máxima Zorreguieta made their love official on February 2, 2002. Sixteen years later, we take a look at Maxima and Willem-Alexander's big day. The newly married couple waved from the balcony of the royal palace to well-wishers and guests who wanted to bear witness to their special day. Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Willem made his way into the Nieuwe Kerk in Amsterdam church in Holland before officially saying "I do" to his bride. On his wedding day, the Prince wore the full Captain in the Royal Netherlands Navy uniform. The Prince's wedding day fit was decorated with the Accession Medal 1980, ribbon and star of a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Lion of the Netherlands, the Officer’s Cross and star of a Knight of the House Order of the Golden Lion of Nassau. Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
The bride wore a beautiful gown by Valentino. The dress was made of ivory mikado silk that accompanied a cowl neckline and three-quarter sleeves and a stunning 16.4 foot lace train. The former banker topped off her look with a diamond tiara and a lace veil. Photo: Jeroen van der Meyde
Maxima's bridesmaids held on to her stunning lace train as she and her new husband walked out of the church on their wedding day. Photo: UK Press/Getty Images
With honor! The Prince and his leading lady made their way out of the church and was greeted by an arch of swords held by Officers of the Royal Netherlands Navy. In total 1,900 military personnel took part in the ceremony. Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Prince Charles made his way to the ceremony. Queen Elizabeth's son was among the likes of Crown Princess Victoria, Princess Mette-Marit and Prince Haakon of Norway. Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Willem-Alexander and Maxima posed with their family after the ceremony. Photo: KOEN SUYK/AFP/Getty Images
Just like in the fairytales, the bride and groom left the Royal Palace in Amsterdam in a horse drawn carriage. Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
The new royal waved to guests as she rode away with her husband. Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Willem-Alexander showed off his new bride on the balcony of the Royal Palace. The couple, who are now parents to Princess Ariane, Catharina-Amalia, Princess of Orange and Princess Alexia of the Netherlands, shared their first public kiss. Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
