Kate Middleton's new editing job: We have all the latest details

The countdown is on... The Duchess of Cambridge will transform Kensington Palace into a newsroom next week as she guests edits the Huffington Post UK on February 17. The one day stint is part of the Duchess' continuing effort to highlight one of the causes closest to her heart, the importance of mental health in young people.

CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT WHAT ELSE IS ON KATE'S AGENDA THIS YEAR

Duchess Kate's selected content will be published online on the Huffington Post throughout the day on February 17 with the hashtag #YoungMindsMatter Photo: Getty Images

Kate will be joining the team of the online news site in a temporary newsroom set up in the palace. The 34-year-old royal will help to launch Young Minds Matter, a new initiative that will discuss the problems, causes and solutions to the stigma surrounding the UK's mental health problem among children.

In the run-up to her new job, Kate has already helped to commission a series of articles, blogs and videos from several leading figures in the mental health sector that she has previously worked with.

Last year Kate met with many children suffering from mental health issues Photo: Getty Images

The content will be released on the Huffington Post site throughout the day using the hashtag #YoungMindsMatter, and aims to inspire families and teachers to discuss mental health with children and young people.

While guest editing, the Duchess will also be discussing the content of the articles with the reporters and authors, and will also take part in the planning process for when the material will be released throughout the day.

It has been a week of big announcements for Kate – this week it has been confirmed that she will be featured in her first solo TV interview since becoming a royal, and that's she has also scored a new patronage, Wimbledon tennis, passed on to her by her grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth.