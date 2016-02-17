Kate Middleton style: The Duchess' best outfits for the office

Selecting the perfect outfit for work isn't always easy, so we're looking to Kate Middleton for some style inspiration! The royal's closet is already full of chic power pieces that we can totally imagine in the office. <br> Click through to see the Duchess's best work wardrobe ensembles! <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
As she became editor-for-a-day for the Huffington Post U.K. in February 2016, Kate looked the part in a herringbone tweed wrap skirt by Dolce & Gabbana and a chiffon blouse by Reiss. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Each Girl Boss knows there's power in a power suit and for Kate, she knows that to stand out she needs to mix up the silhouette. On a few occasions she has paired a peplum-accented v-neck wool jacket with L.K. Bennett's simple and structured Davina dress for a "take charge" look. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Nothing screams professionalism more than a double-breasted Burberry trench coat. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Military-inspired pieces take Kate's style to new chic heights. Here, the mom-of-two paired her Alexander McQueen silk blouse and pencil skirt with some sensible, office-approved pumps. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Nothing like a splash of color to keep you getting through your work day, and Kate always makes a splash when she wears blue, one of her most complementary colors. This clean and simple dress keeps the bold hue demure. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate is a professional when it comes to turning a simple dress, like this grey-and-white printed Hobbs frock, into a more sophisticated look by adding a solid-colored belt. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Emilia Wickstead's pleated dress coat with a high neckline is such a classic look for Kate that she has it in two colors! In addition to sporting this vibrant turquoise version, the stylish royal also has it in baby pink. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Casual Fridays call for classic skinny jeans, comfortable wedges, a ruffled blouse and the pièce de résistance: a structured blazer from Canada's Smythe label. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge means business in a knee-length aubergine coat and black suede boots. <br> Photo: Getty Images
For a pop of color, Kate might want to whip out her fuchsia Goat dress that features front pleats and complete her look with a pair of her favorite nude pumps. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Every woman's office wardrobe should include a flowy dress perfect for business lunches. Already in Kate's arsenal is this stunning silver-and-grey hand-painted chinoiserie silk dress by Jenny Packham. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Like any well-thought-out project, fashion is all about the details. Matthew Williamson's opal-blue wool coat is perfectly tailored and stands out thanks to its double pockets and eye-catching gold buttons. <br> Photo: Getty Images
For personal engagements like visiting childrens' charities, Kate tones down her ensemble in order to let the work of dedicated doctors, caregivers and teachers shine. Here she elevates casual pants with a fit-and-flare coat by REISS. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Talk about office chic. Irish designer Orla Kiely turned an understated pleated dress into a stylish and unique number by adding a black floral motif to the neckline. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Nautical-inspired dresses are never a miss in the office. Jaeger's navy-and-white number features a conservative hemline and cinched waist for a polished finish. <br> Photo: Getty Images
There's power in the peplum. Kate turns to peplum to add an extra dose of flair to simple shifts and skirt suits. She also keeps this look high fashion by coordinating her clutch and pumps for a monochromatic feel. <br> Photo: Getty Images
