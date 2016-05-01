Princess Eugenie, Queen Letizia and more of the week's best royal style

The tiaras were out this week for Sweden's pregnant royals, while Queens Letizia and Rania went for business looks. Click through to see all the week's best royal style! <br> Photos: Getty Images
Polka-dot tights are on our must-try list after seeing Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis, here with the equally stylish Sabine Getty, at the VIP dinner celebrating the launch of Mrs. Alice for French Sole at Annabel's in London. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out in a BOSS Hugo Boss jacket and pencil skirt, and high heels by another of her favorite brands, Magrit at the Forum Against Cancer in Madrid. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall shows that mixing motifs can be both fun and classic, with a tartan coat and purple print scarf anchored by a classic black handbag and leather gloves. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Rania of Jordan gets a jump start on spring pastels at a London meeting. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Wearing a grey knit dress, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark added a splash of color with ombré pumps at the Women's Board Awards in Copenhagen. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Qatar's always-elegant First Lady Sheikha Mozah bint Nasser al-Missned chose rose Chanel for a conference in London. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Eugenie wore her fave teal coat over a simple sweater dress as she mingled at the launch of Forte Organics hosted by Irene Forte at Brown's Hotel in London. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Pregnant Princess Sofia of Sweden wore molten metallics for a gala alongside husband Prince Carl Philip. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The princess' expectant sister-in-law, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, also chose some shimmer for the party as she arrived with husband Prince Daniel. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A box knuckle clutch complements Queen Mathilde of Belgium's bold monochrome stripes. <br> Photo: Getty Images
