Watch Kate Middleton in powerful video she made to launch Childen's Mental Health Week

The Duchess of Cambridge's caring and considerate nature can be seen first hand in a new video she has made for children's charity Place2Be. Kate, who is patron of the charity, interviews schoolchildren in the clip and says that she and Prince William believe "every child deserves to be supported through difficult times in their lives".

During the video message, the Duchess talks to four kids who have benefitted from Place2Be's work. She also touches upon the theme of this year's Children's Mental Health Week – building resilience and teaching children to "bounce forward" from life's challenges.

Kate has recorded a video message supporting Children's Mental Health Week Photo: Place2Be

"Every child deserves to grow up knowing their potential and feeling confident that they won't fall at the first hurdle – that they cope with life's setbacks," Kate says.

The Duchess also asks how Place2Be has helped the children to talk about their feelings, to which one youngster replies: "Place2Be has helped me a lot. If it wasn't in the school I don't think I'd be able to cope as much."

The Duchess is Patron of Place2Be children's charity Photo: Place2Be

"With early support they can learn to manage their emotions and feelings and know when to seek help," she says. "A child who has overcome challenges with proper emotional support will emerge stronger."

The 34-year-old said that her work with charities such as Action on Addiction has helped her to see that many problems in adulthood "stem from unresolved childhood issues".

Kate speaks to four schoolchildren who have benefitted from Place2Be's work Photo: Place2Be



"William and I feel that every child deserves to be supported through difficult times in their lives," she adds.

It is the second year in a row that Kate has recorded a video to mark Children's Mental Health Week. In 2015 the Duchess called upon fellow parents to speak openly with their children, who may be suffering from mental health issues.

Kate will continue to highlight the importance of mental health in young people when she acts as a guest editor for Huffington Post UK. The Duchess will join the team on February 17 in a temporary newsroom set up at Kensington Palace to launch Young Minds Matter, a new initiative to discuss the stigma surrounding the UK's mental health problem among children.