Queen Elizabeth makes a stylish return from her winter break

Queen Elizabeth ditched her usual colorful coats and pastel shades for something a little more edgy as she returned to London on Monday. The Monarch looked stylish wrapped up against the chill as she boarded a train back to Kings Cross following her extended break in Norfolk, in the East of England.

Her Majesty stepped out in an understated grey cover up with blue polka dot detailling and accessorized with a patterned headscarf and black leather handbag. She chatted happily to the station manager who escorted her to the first class carriage on the 10.54am service out of Norfolk's Kings Lynn station, while staff followed behind with items of luggage.

Queen Elizabeth boarded a train back to London's Kings Cross train station on Monday morning Photo: Getty Images

Station manager Graeme Pratt told local Norfolk newspaper the Eastern Daily Press: "It's an honor to have her use the train service. I asked her if she enjoyed her stay in Norfolk, to which she said she did."

The Queen and Prince Philip have been staying at their home on the royal Sandringham estate for over seven weeks, having travelled to Norfolk a week before Christmas. The royal couple traditionally spend the festive season in their country estate, and joined family members including the Prince William and Kate Middleton for the traditional Sunday service at the St Mary Magdalene Church shortly after Christmas.

The Monarch has a busy few months ahead as she prepares for her 90th birthday Photo: Getty Images

During her break the monarch also made her annual visit to the local Women's Institute meeting, where she was presented with her first birthday cake ahead of her forthcoming 90th birthday.

The royal couple enjoyed a slightly extended break in Sandringham this year; they typically return to Buckingham Palace for Accession Day on February 6 – the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth taking over the throne following the death of her father.

Now that she's back in the British capital, the Monarch will have a busier few months ahead as she prepares to celebrate her 90th birthday on April 21. A number of special events have been organized in the UK in honor of the monarch's special day, including four nights of festivities at Windsor Castle in May.