The Belgian royal family spends their winter vacation in Switzerland

Talk about a royal winter wonderland! King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium and their four children have arrived in Switzerland for their annual ski vacation. The family checked into Verbier, a popular resort destination for royals and celebrities alike.

The King and Queen along with children, Pricess Elisabeth, 14, Prince Gabriel, 12, Prince Emmanuel, 10, and 7-year-old Princess Eléonore, were photographed outside of their snow-topped cabin before hitting the slopes.

The Belgian Royal Family on their annual skiing holiday in Switzerland Photo: © Rex

Wrapped up against the cold in colorful ski jackets and hats, the kids showed off their skiing skills before having some fun with an impromptu snowball fight. The royal family appeared to be in their element as they skied down the slopes together, with King Philippe leading the pack in a padded khaki coat while Queen Mathilde followed behind their children.



The royals showed off their skiing skills as they hit the slopes together Photo: © Rex

The King and Queen, who have been married for 16 years, also took a photo together outside their cabin. They both appeared happy and relaxed during their getaway, which is their first official break of the year.



The family getaway comes shortly after it was announced that Queen Mathilde would be joining forces with fellow royal Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and pop royalty Shakira on the United Nations' new global goals initiative. The trio will work together to bring awareness to issues like poverty, climate change and war and conflict.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde took a photo together outside their cabin Photo: © Rex

"We have to make the goals famous," said Assistant UN Secretary-General Thomas Gass, who hopes to use the women's influence to shine a light on the organization’s 17 sustainable development goals. The campaign has also called on soccer star Leo Messi and actor Forest Whitaker to spread awareness. "Some of those people, they will listen to what Leo Messi has to say, and others will listen to what Crown Princess Victoria has to say… They speak to different parts of society," Thomas said.