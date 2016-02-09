Prince George has high-flying dreams of being a pilot just like dad Prince William

He's been in preschool for less than a month, but Prince George has already set his sights on a high-flying career. Kate Middleton has revealed that the two-year-old has high-flighing dreams to be a pilot, just like his dad Prince William.

Kate shared her son’s job goals during the Air Cadets’ 75th anniversary celebrations on February 7. During a chat with 19-year-old cadet Lucinda Conder, the Duchess said that ever since she showed George pictures of Spitfire fighter planes, the little boy has been adamant about wanting to fly them.





Kate revealed her son's pilot dreams during an event celebrating the air cadets. Photo:Getty Images

Speaking with reporters, Lucinda revealed that Kate told her that George “is now obsessed with the air cadets and wants to join.” The news has most likely delighted both Prince William and Kate, who attended Sunday’s event for the first time as the organization’s Honorary Air Commandant. She took over the important patronage from Prince Philip in December.

Should William ever be too busy working in his current job with the East Anglian Air Ambulance to answer any of George's questions about piloting, the young prince has lots of qualified mentors he can turn to for advice. His uncle Prince Harry was a decorated member of the Army Air Corps and both his grandfather Prince Charles and great-uncle Prince Andrew earned their wings with the Royal Air Force.

Prince George arrives for his first day at Westacre Montessori School nursery in Norfolk today. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released two photographs to mark the occasion. They show Prince George standing in front of the mural on the outside of the nursery building. Photograph ©The Duchess of Cambridge Una foto publicada por Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) el 6 de Ene de 2016 a la(s) 8:27 PST



The toddler started lessons at Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk, in the East of England, on January 6. Before entering, George proudly posed for a set of adorable photos, taken by his mother.

By all accounts the cheeky-faced charmer is adjusting well to life as preschooler. A source told HELLO! that: "George is settling into nursery very well and (William and Kate) continue to be very grateful for the widespread support they are receiving from people all over the world."