10 times royals shared the look of love

Every day is Valentine's Day for some of our favorite royal couples! Click through for our gallery of princes and princesses, kings and queens, sneaking adorable looks of love. <br> Photos: Getty Images
<B>KATE MIDDLETON AND PRINCE WILLIAM </B> Kate and William fell in love when they crossed paths at St. Andrews University in 2001, and it seems like we've been watching their loving looks ever since (except for that brief breakup in 2007!). <br> Of course, the couple had their happily ever after, when William famously proposed to Kate in 2010, presenting her with his late mother, Princess Diana's ring, a blue sapphire diamond sparkler. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>CROWN PRINCESS METTE-MARIT AND CROWN PRINCE HAAKON OF NORWAY</B> Mette-Marit and Haakon's love story seemed like an impossible one – when they met, she was a single mom who had a toddler son, Marius, from a previous relationship and she found her past under fierce scrutiny. But love conquered all and the two married in 2001. After having two children together, they are now a happy family of five – including 18-year-old Marius, who Haakon has raised as his own. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<B>QUEEN LETIZIA AND KING FELIPE OF SPAIN </B> Letizia was a national news anchor when she fell in love with Spain's future king, and they kept the romance a secret until they announced their surprise engagement in 2004. The two have now been married for 11 years and based on their loving looks, there's no keeping their adoration for each other under wraps anymore. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<B>CROWN PRINCESS VICTORIA AND PRINCE DANIEL OF SWEDEN</B> Crown Princess Victoria first met her prince when he became her personal trainer. Although her father, King Carl XVI Gustav, was dead-set against the relationship at first, after an eight-year courtship they married in a stunning ceremony in Stockholm's Cathedral.
<b>BEATRICE BORROMEO AND PIERRE CASIRAGHI</B> Seen here at the Prince Felix of Luxembourg and Princess Claire's wedding in France in 2013, Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi would get married themselves two years later. Italian aristocrat Beatrice, and Pierre, the youngest son of Princess Caroline of Monaco, fell in love while the two were college students in Milan. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<B>CROWN PRINCESS MARY AND CROWN PRINCE FREDERIK OF NORWAY</B> Aussie-born Crown Princess Mary and husband Crown Prince Frederik, who met at a Sydney pub, are known as one of royalty's most romantic couples. The parents-of-four are as loved-up as they were the day they married, and are famed for stealing romantic glances at any time, meaning even their official photo ops are definitely ones to watch. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<B>PRINCESS SOFIA AND PRINCE CARL PHILIP OF SWEDEN </B> Before meeting her Prince, Sofia was a model and had starred in the reality TV series 'Paradise Hotel.' The unlikely couple tied the knot in 2015 after five years of dating and still look like they're on honeymoon. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<B>QUEEN MAXIMA AND KING WILLEM-ALEXANDER OF THE NETHERLANDS</B> Maxima met then-Crown Prince Willem-Alexander while she was on vacation in Spain but were separated when Maxima returned to New York, where she lived. Despite the long distance, the future King and the Argentinian beauty continued dating and eventually announced their engagement in 2001. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<B>KING PHILIPPE AND QUEEN MATHILDE OF BELGIUM </B> Seen here on their wedding day in 1999, when aristocrat Mathilde was the ultimate starry-eyed bride. The Belgian royal couple are still going strong. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<B>PRINCESS CHARLENE AND PRINCE ALBERT OF MONACO</B> Charlene met Albert at a swimming competition in 2000, in Monte Carlo, but didn't confirm their relationship until 2006. Five years later, the couple married in a lavish ceremony costing just under $100 million. Here Charlene dances with Prince Albert a year before their nups. <br> Photo: Getty Images
