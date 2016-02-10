Queen Máxima of the Netherlands visits Pakistan for the first time

Máxima of the Netherlands was the queen of chic as she carried out her first engagements during her three-day visit to Pakistan, which kicked off on Tuesday. On day one, King Willem-Alexander's wife looked elegant in her chocolate brown silk blouse and elaborately patterned skirt, adding a pop of color to her look with turquoise oval drop earrings.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL GALLERY

Queen Máxima is on a three-day visit to Pakistan Photo: Getty Images



The Dutch royal is visiting in her role as the United Nations secretary general's special advocate for inclusive finance for development. The focus of time in the country is to promote financial access for all, and Máxima's visit comes after Pakistan launched its national financial inclusion strategy last year.

Seen here during an engagement on Wednesday, day two of her trip, the royal is promoting financial access for all in her UN role Photo: Getty Images



Her first meeting on the agenda was to discuss how banks are making financial services accessible to more people, and is just one of the many engagements Máxima will carry out during her visit.

The 44-year-old Queen, who has never visited the South Asian country before, will attend round-table discussions, meet with the World Bank Group. On Wednesday, she was introduced to the Benazir Income Support Programme, which gives financial support to women through digital bank accounts to help increase financial independence.