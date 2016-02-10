Prince Harry enlists Katherine Jenkins as first celebrity ambassador for the 2016 Invictus Games

The first celebrity ambassador for Prince Harry’s second Invictus Games has been named. Welsh singer and former Dancing with the Stars contestant Katherine Jenkins was announced this week as the organization’s ambassador for the games being held in Orlando, Florida this upcoming May.

In a statement, Katherine said, “Supporting the men, women and families who serve our country has always been an important part of my life, and I am extremely honored to serve as an Ambassador for the 2016 Invictus Games.”

Photos: Getty Images

She added, “I look forward to celebrating and honoring the sacrifices of veteran and active duty service members and their families from around the world in May.”

The sporting event was founded by army veteran Prince Harry back in 2014, when the inaugural games were held. The international sporting event uses the "power of sport" with wounded and ill servicemen and women to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, in addition to developing a better understanding of those who serve their country.

It was announced back in 2015 that the second games would be brought to the United States, taking place from May 8 to May 12, 2016 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. At the time, the British royal said, "I wanted other cities and countries to look at the competition – what it meant to those taking part and those who saw it – and take up the challenge for the next Invictus Games. I am absolutely delighted that the United States has taken up the challenge and will host the next Invictus Games in 2016. I have no doubt that the USA will set the bar even higher than London did and put on a great show." He added. "No pressure!"

Photo: Getty Images

The prince recently rallied a crowd of athletes competing for a spot on the United Kingdom's team. The 31-year-old asked for competitors to share the "Invictus spirit," which he said was "about selfless commitment, about heroic activities that a lot of you have been in in some shape or form."