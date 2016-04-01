Kate Middleton, Duchess Camilla and more: The best royal photos of the week

Need to get caught up on what's happening with the world's royals? Click through to see what you've missed this week! <br> Photo: Getty Images
Duchess Kate has class! Here she is with students Nimra, 10, Ryan, 10, Bailey-Rae , 7, and Connor, 11, from Salusbury Primary School in Queen's Park, London, during filming of a video message for Children's Mental Health week. <br> Photo: Jamie Simonds/Place2Be via
Queen Letizia of Spain led the way at the Royal Palace in Madrid. <br> Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall met 97-year-old Helen during a visit to Royal Trinity Hospice in London, England. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth had her hands full after attending Sunday service at the Church of St Peter & St Paul in King's Lynn, England. <br> Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Prince Charles turned on the charm as he addressed guests at a gala concert for the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama at Buckingham Palace. <br> Photo: Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge shared a laugh with cadets during the 75th Anniversary of the RAF Air Cadets at St. Clement Danes Church. <br> Photo: Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway attended the 'Girls And Technology' Conference in Oslo, Norway. <br> Photo by Ragnar Singsaas/WireImage
Snow queen? Prince Emmanuel and Prince Gabriel of Belgium have a snowball fight with mom Queen Mathilde in Verbier, Switzerland. <br> Photo by Geert Vanden Wijngaert - Pool/Getty Images
Duchess Camilla donned a white coat to visit the Hybrid Bio Devices Lab at the University Of Southampton where she was also awarded an Honourary Doctorate. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden bumped up the style at the Global Change Award 2016 at Stockholm City Hall. <br> Photo: Luca Teuchmann/WireImage
Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway lit the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony of the Lillehammer 2016 Youth Olympic Games. <br> Photo: Ragnar Singsaas/Getty Images
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall made a new friend as she visited Forest and Sandridge Church of England Primary School n Melksham, England. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The sweet life! Sophie, Countess of Wessex decorated cookies at the Christopher's Children's Hospice in Guildford, England, to help mark the 15th birthday of the charity Shooting Star Chase. <br> Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth boarded a train at King's Lynn Station to return to London after her Christmas break at Sandringham House. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Charles checked out an ice sculpture made by students at Ashley Primary School in Walton-on-Thames, England. <br> Photo: Steve Parson-WPA Pool/Getty Images
