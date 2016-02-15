Lord Frederick Windsor and actress Sophie Winkleman introduce their daughter Isabella in HELLO! exclusive

Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor have introduced their new baby Isabella in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine. Their daughter, who was born a minute before midnight on January 16, is the second child of financial analyst Freddie and his wife, Two and a Half Men actress Sophie Winkleman, who are also parents to 2-year-old Maud.

Photo: HELLO! magazine

While Los Angeles had been their home since the beginning of their married life, the couple have since returned to the U.K. to bring up their two girls. "We had a fascinating, fun time in L.A.," Sophie told HELLO!. "The place is exciting when you don't have any responsibilities. But when you're suddenly in charge of a little person's life, that changes."

Back in London their little ones will be able to see more of their royal relatives, including Prince William and Kate Middleton's son Prince George. "We were invited to tea at Kensington Palace just before Princess Charlotte was born," said Sophie. "Maud and George got on very well. He's a very clever, articulate little boy and was speaking long before other toddlers his age."

Two and a Half Men actress Sophie with her royal in-laws, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and the Duchess of Cambridge in 2011 Photo: Getty Images

As far as their own new addition Isabella, said the actress, "I haven't stopped cuddling her since she was born. I carry her everywhere with me."

Freddie added: "I am thrilled to have a second little girl. I didn't realize how funny little girls can be until I had one. I'm also thrilled they will have each other.

"As a child I had – and still have – a close bond with my younger sister (Lady Gabriella Windsor) and it will be wonderful to watch Maud and Isabella play and grow up together like we did. The bond you form with your sibling can be the closest one you have with anyone in your life."

For the full interview with Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor, see the new issue of HELLO!