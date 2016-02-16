Prince George spoke 'long before other toddlers his age', as revealed in HELLO! exclusive

The adorable Prince George is settling in well at Westacre Montessori School since starting in January, and it looks like the little royal could already be at the top of his class! Two and a Half Men starSophie Winkleman, married to Lord Frederick Windsor – son of the Queen's cousin Prince Michael of Kent – revealed that the young Prince was speaking "long before other toddlers his age" in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine.

Prince George started preschool in January Photo: Rex

Actress Sophie, who played a recurring role as Ashton Kutcher's character's girlfriend Zoey on the hit sitcom, and her daughter Maud were invited to meet George when he was around 20 months old. The two toddlers enjoyed each other's company during their sweet play date and mom Sophie picked up on the tiny Prince's advanced speaking skills.

"We were invited to tea at Kensington Palace just before Princess Charlotte was born. Maud and George got on very well," she told HELLO!. "He is a very clever, articulate little boy and was speaking long before other toddlers his age," the brunette beauty added.

As Prince William and Kate prepared for a busy year of engagements, a friend of the royals' said: "They’re looking forward to the various projects in the months ahead. It’s a very happy time for them as a family, having spent their first Christmas as a family of four."

Sophie, here seen with Prince William on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, told HELLO! that George is 'a very clever, articulate little boy' Photo: Getty Images

"George is settling into nursery very well and they continue to be very grateful for the widespread support they are receiving from people all over the world."

Since the the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced that they had enrolled their son at the preschool in Norfolk, the institute has been flooded with calls from parents wishing to send their child to a Montessori preschool.

Louise Livingston, director of training at the Maria Montessori Institute, told the Press Association: "When it was announced, our phones were ringing off the hook with people asking whether we had space in our nurseries.

"We're still getting lots of calls from parents. Hopefully Charlotte will go there too."

