Kate Middleton turns editor for a day for the Huffington Post

While her day might usuallly involve attending an official function or taking care of little Prince George and Princess Charlotte, this morning Kate Middleton woke up and headed straight to the office! Kensington Palace was converted into a newsroom as the Duchess stepped into her role as guest editor for the Huffington Post UK.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL GALLERY OF KATE'S DAY AS AN EDITOR

Kate spent Wednesday as guest editor of the Huffington Post U.K. Photo: Getty Images

Prince William's wife began her day by writing a blog post for the news site focused on her Young Minds Matter initiative in which she opened up about the hopes she has for her children as they grow up.

The 34-year-old said that her role as Patron of a number of different charities, including Place2Be and Action on Addiction, has helped her to see that many problems in adulthood stem from unresolved childhood issues. As a result, she and William will encourage their kids to discuss their feelings openly as they grow up to maintain their mental well-being.

The Duchess discusses content for #YoungMindsMatter articles with mental health charity reps & @HuffPostUK reporters pic.twitter.com/x23zbqh9yq — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 17, 2016

"Like most parents today, William and I would not hesitate to seek help for our children if they needed it," Kate wrote. "We hope to encourage George and Charlotte to speak about their feelings, and to give them the tools and sensitivity to be supportive peers to their friends as they get older.

"We know there is no shame in a young child struggling with their emotions or suffering from a mental illness."

The Duchess is guest editing the online news site from a temporary newsroom set up at Kensington Palace. In preparation for the day, Kate has already helped to commission a series of articles, blogs and videos from several leading figures in the mental health sector that she has previously worked with.

A glimpse at the temporary newsroom set up at Kensington Palace

The content will draw attention to the inspiring work being done by parents, teachers, young people and researchers around the country. It will be released on The Huffington Post site throughout the day using the hashtag #YoungMindsMatter, and aims to inspire families and teachers to discuss mental health with children and young people.

Kate has become patron of the Anna Freud Centre

During her stint as a journalist, she will discuss the content of the articles with the reporters and authors and will also take part in the planning process for when the material will be released throughout the day.

Kate's ongoing commitment to supporting children's mental health issues is clear, and on Wednesday, it was announced that she had become patron of the Anna Freud Centre, which works to reduce the burden of mental health difficulties of children and young people.