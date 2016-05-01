Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia and more of the best royal style of the week

This week the royals were all about stylish workwear. Queen Letizia, The Duchess of Cambridge and Crown Princess Mette-Marit gave us a masterclass in how to put together the perfect office outfit. <br>Click through to see all the week's best royal style! <br>Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge has got office chic down! The mom-of-two chose a stylish Reiss blouse and a Dolce & Gabbana skirt on Wednesday when she worked as a guest editor for the Huffington Post UK. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Olympia of Greece showed of her style credentials in a cropped sweater and wide-legged pants at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Letizia of Spain always looks elegant and this week was no different. King Felipe's wife looked sleek in a white skirt and blazer power suit by Felipe Varela, a burgundy Carolina Herrera python print clutch and patent leather shoes by Lodi. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Deena Abdulaziz has been dubbed Saudi Arabia's most fashionable princess, and we can see why! The royal nailed NYFW style at the DKNY show. <br> Photo: Getty Images
You couldn't miss the Duchess of Cornwall as she walked around the University of Southampton campus. Prince Charles' wife livened up her outfit with a gorgeous bright pink coat – and are those Kate Middleton-esque suede boots we spy? <br> Photo: Getty Images
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway kept it simple yet sophisticated as she attended the 'Girls And Technology' Conference in Oslo, Norway. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden looked stunning in a midnight blue evening dress to attend the Global Change Awards 2016 at the Stockholm City Hall. <br> Photo: Getty Images
German royalty, Lilly zu Sayn-Wittgenstein posed up a storm with her boyfriend Stephane Gerschel during the 'Berlin Opening Night of GALA & UFA Fiction'. <bR> Photo: Getty Images
Fighting against the cold temperatures, Queen Elizabeth wrapped up warm as she boarded a train from Sandringham to London. <br> Photo: Getty Images
During her visit to Islamabad in Pakistan, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands paid homage to the country by wearing an elaborately patterned skirt. <br> Photo: Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved