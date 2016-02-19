Prince William remembers the time he used a dish towel with his own face on it

Royal people problems! Demonstrating one of the strange things can happen when your face is emblazoned on mass-produced souvenirs, it turns out Prince William once used a dish towel that had an image of himself and his wife Kate Middleton on it.

Prince William's former colleagues teased him about washing the dishes with a towel that had his face on it Photo: Getty Images

The revelation came to light on Thursday when the royal couple returned to their former home of Anglesey, Wales for a visit. During a visit to the Prince’s former Air Base, the third-in-line to the British throne caught up with some of his former colleagues – and Flight Sergeant Rob Linfoot recalled a time when the team bought William and Kate memorabilia and left them in the Air Base communal kitchen.

“Everyone gets a named cup or named badge,” said Rob. “I think people went above and beyond and got him a few extra bits and pieces. Always nice to have a bit of memorabilia around the room.” When questioned if that meant William would have been washing the dishes with his own face, Rob laughed and responded, “Yes!”

The couple also stopped to talk with the Prince's former instructor, Master Aircrew Rik Maving, who said that he never went easy on William just because he was royalty. “I rib everybody. It doesn’t matter who you are, you’ll get it with both barrels,” said the 55-year-old, who said it was nice to see his former colleague again. “He hasn’t changed much apart from he’s lost a bit more hair. But hey, we’re all getting older.”

William's RAF colleagues bought lots of William and Kate memorabilia for the communal kitchen Photo: Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were thrilled to return to their former home and to see their friends. “It was such a special time for us,” Kate told Group Captain Steve Bentlyey. “It was the start of our life together.”

The pair returned to the Welsh isle to attend the Search and Rescue Force disbandment parade. The day formally marked the end of the Royal Air Force’s search and rescue operations, the team that Prince William used to work for.