Princess Estelle of Sweden's cutest photos

<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-estelle/"><strong>Princess Estelle of Sweden</strong></a> has all the personality and all of the cute! Here is a look at Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's little girl and all of her sweetest moments in front of the camera. </B> Let her eat cake! Princess Estelle of Sweden celebrated her sixth birthday on Friday, February 23. To mark the occasion, the Swedish Royal Court released three new portraits of the future Queen. Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel’s daughter looked adorable for the photo session wearing a blue grey dress, which she coordinated with a matching light-colored cardigan. The birthday girl finished off her look by pulling her hair back into a sleek ponytail. Estelle flashed her million dollar smile for the photos taken at her family’s home at Haga Palace in Stockholm by photographer Erika Gerdemark. Photo: Erika Gerdemark, Royal Court, Sweden
November 2017: Princess Estelle was just darling in a new photo that is featured on the royal website that was uploaded in the beginning of the month. With a wide grin, the little Princess kneeled on a tree trunk in a pastel coat for the portrait. Photo: Erika Gerdemark / Kungahuset.se
July 2017: Princess Estelle collected the gifts for her mom Crown Princess Victoria during her 40th birthday celebration on July 15. Photo: Getty Images
July 2017: Estelle shared a tender moment with her mother as they matched in baby blue. Photo: Getty Images
July 2017: Clearly something was so funny, Princess Estelle chuckled into her hand during one of the several celebrations in her mom's honor in Borgholm, Sweden. Photo: Getty Images
June 2017: To mark Sweden's National Day, Princess Estelle smiled big in her traditional blue, yellow and white folk dress, while sweeping her golden locks up into braided pigtails. A message alongside the photos of the five-year-old and also one with her younger brother Oscar read: “National Family Greetings from the Royal Family by Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.” Photo: Erika Gerdemark, The Royal Court, Sweden
May 2017: It was a rockin' night for the five-year-old when her parents took her to see KISS in Stockholm on May 6. Estelle even had Paul Stanley's iconic star painted on her face for the concert. After, the Swedish royals met the band and Paul told HELLO!, "It was an honor to meet the Crown Princess and her wonderful family. Knowing that their daughter Estelle's favorite song is <i>Detroit Rock City</i> assures me that they too 'Rock & Roll All Nite and Party Everyday!'" Photo: Dean Snowden
April 2017: The young Princess shielded the sun to get a better look at the crowd during her grandfather King Carl Gustaf's birthday celebration. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
April 2017: Estelle reached out for the man of the hour and wanted her grandfather to hold her for a portion of the King's birthday celebration. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
March 2017: Princess Estelle couldn't resist showing off her silly side when standing next to her parents Prince Daniel and Crown Princess Victoria on the Swedish royal's Name Day. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
February 2017: In honor of Princess Estelle's fifth birthday on February 23 the Swedish Royal Court released two black and white portraits of the future Queen. Photo: Anna-Lena Ahlström, Kungahuset.se
December 2016: The young Princess hiked through Tyresta National Park alongside her parents and baby brother for the royal family's annual Christmas video in 2016. Photo: royalcourt.se
December 2016: Getting into the holiday spirit! Princess Estelle and her mother Crown Princess Victoria welcomed Christmas trees to the Royal Palace in Stockholm. Photo: Kungahuset.se
December 2016: A real-life (little) sleeping beauty. Princess Estelle of Sweden stepped on December 4 with her father Prince Daniel for the opening ceremony of the European Women's Handball Championships, where she fell asleep! Prior to the game, four-year-old Estelle showed signs of being sleepy as she yawned on the sidelines, while her father posed for photos, according to Swedish newspaper Expressen. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT TT News Agency/Press Association Images
July 2016: She's not <i>letting go</i> of that toy. Estelle paraded around her mother's birthday festivities carrying around an Elsa doll from Disney's animated film <i>Frozen</i>. <br> Photo: Luca Teuchmann / WireImage
July 2016: Estelle held tightly onto her pink heart-shaped balloon, which featured her name, while walking around the grounds of Solliden Palace. <br> Photo: Luca Teuchmann / WireImage
July 2016: Princess Estelle stepped out with parents Prince Daniel and Crown Princess Victoria, in addition to her little brother Prince Oscar, to celebrate her mom's 39th birthday in Sweden. <br> Photo: Luca Teuchmann / WireImage
June 2016: The adorable tot flashed a bright smile as she rode in a horse-drawn carriage in Stockholm. <br> Photo: Luca Teuchmann/Luca Teuchmann / WireImage
June 2016: Estelle looked all grown up in the pretty shots which were taken on the grounds of the family's home Haga Palace. <br> Photo: Kungahuset
May 2016: Crown Princess Victoria posed with her father King Carl and her two children at Prince Oscar's christening. <br> Photo: Kungahuset/Anna Lena Ahlstrom
May 2016: Attached to the tender cousin photos, Princess Madeleine wrote, "My sister and I are blessed as mothers of these two sweet little girls who adore each other!" <br> Photo: Anna-Lena Ahlström, The Royal Court
May 2016: Princess Madeleine of Sweden posted a precious photo of her daughter Princess Leonore sharing a laugh with her older cousin Estelle at Prince Oscar's christening. <br> Photo: Anna-Lena Ahlström, The Royal Court
April 2016: Estelle let out a yawn at the Swedish Armed Forces for her grandfather King Carl Gustaf's 70th birthday. <br> Photo: Luca Teuchmann/WireImage
March 2016: Princess Estelle gently held her baby brother Prince Oscar in a new photo. <br> Photo: kungahuset
March 2016: All eyes on Princess Estelle! The little girl has the attention of both her dad Prince Daniel and her uncle Prince Carl Philip during a service held in thanksgiving for her newborn brother. <br> Photo: ANDERS WIKLUND/AFP/Getty Images
February 2016: Estelle looked cuter than ever in her sweet dress and patent leather Mary Jane shoes. <br> Photo: Kungahuset.se
December 2015: Princess Estelle looked all grown up as she helped her mom and dad bake traditional Swedish flatbreads for Christmas. <br> Photo: Kungahuset.se
September 2015: Princess Estelle added a playful touch to a very regal official family portrait. <br> Photo: The Swedish Royal Court
July 2015: Estelle was camera (and rain) ready during Crown Princess Victoria's 38th birthday celebration. <br> Photo: Getty Images
February 2015: Snow angel Estelle enjoyed a little snowball fight as she turned 3. <br> Photo: Getty Images
February 2015: Hitting the slopes! Estelle had some fun in the snow during her third birthday celebration at Haga Palace. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 2014: Using her imagination, Princess Estelle and her parents had some outdoor fun during the Fairytale Path at Lake Takern. <br> Photo: Getty Images
March 2014: Wearing purple to match her mom, adorabel Estelle hammed it up for the cameras during the Name Day celebrations at the royal palace. <br> Photo: Getty Images
June 2013: Royal chic: Princess Estelle and Crown Princess Victoria were all dressed up during Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O'Neill's wedding at the Royal Palace. <br> Photo: Getty Images
July 2012: My heart belongs to Daddy: Prince Daniel gives his little girl kisses during Crown Princess Victoria's 35th birthday celebration in Borgholm. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 2012: The Princess on her big day! Crown Princess Victoria gently handed little Estelle to Archbishop of Uppsala Anders Wejryd during her christening ceremony at the royal chapel in Stockholm. <br> Photo: Getty Images
March 2012: New parents Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel were totally starry-eyed over their sweet 3-week old daughter. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A princess is born! Princess Estelle made her debut four days after her birth on February 23, 2012 in a series of portraits taken at Haga Palace in Sweden. <br> Photo: Getty Images <br><br>To see more photos of royal babies follow Hello! US on <a href="https://www.pinterest.com/hellomagus/royal-babies-kids/">Pinterest</a>
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved