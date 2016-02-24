Prince Harry calls Invictus Games participants 'role models' in new video

Let the countdown to the games begin! Prince Harry is already gearing up for his second Invictus Games being held in Orlando, Florida this May.

The sporting event, which uses the power of sport to inspire recovery and support rehabilitation with wounded servicemen and women, was founded back in 2014 by the ginger-haired royal. Now in anticipation for the upcoming games, the 31-year-old appeared in a video along with a number of individuals vying for a spot on the U.K. team to express why the games are significant.

Photo: Getty Images

"There's a huge percentage of guys and girls that came through in the last Invictus that are no longer here, because they've used it as part of their rehab, and now are back in employment or wherever it may be," Harry said in the video.

Three hundred new faces have come up to compete for a spot in this year's games. “It’s going to be life-changing. Making myself physically and mentally a stronger person and being given the chance to do that and help to do that, it’s better than any sort of treatment I’ve ever had,” one hopeful competitor said.

The Invictus Games themselves are much more than a sporting event. Harry said, "Every single one of these guys knows that through the Invictus period, they are naturally becoming role models.”

In January, the royal rallied a crowd of athletes competing for a spot on Britain’s team. He asked for participants to share the "Invictus spirit," which he said was "about selfless commitment, about heroic activities that a lot of you have been in, in some shape or form."

Earlier this month, Welsh singer and former Dancing with the Stars contestant Katherine Jenkins was announced as the first celebrity ambassador for the Prince’s games. She said in a statement, “I look forward to celebrating and honoring the sacrifices of veteran and active duty service members and their families from around the world in May.”

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW