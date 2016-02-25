Kate Middleton: All the best photos from her trip to Edinburgh, Scotland

On Wednesday, Kate Middleton traveled to Edinburgh to partake in three official engagements. <br>The mom-of-two began the day at St. Catherine's primary school before moving on to an arts studio that supports her charity, The Art Room. The royal ended her day getting involved with a tennis workshop, held by tennis star Andy Murray's mom, Judy Murray. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge looked chic as ever in a Max Mara green coat as she arrived in Edinburgh to begin her day of official events. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Kate was given a bouquet of flowers by waiting school children as she arrived at St. Catherine's Primary School, in the Scottish capital. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Inside the school, The Countess of Strathearn, as she is known in Scotland, met with students, families, teachers and school staff, who are helped by, or work with the children's mental health charity Place2Be. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Kate attended the school's early morning assembly and quickly introduced herself to the children, who were eager to meet Prince George and Princess Charlotte's mom. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Upon leaving the school, Kate stopped to chat with children that had waited in the cold to meet her. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Following her trip to the school, Kate then visited the Wester Hailes Education Centre, where another of her charities, the Art Room, has its first studio in Scotland. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The royal got involved in a painting workshop at the art studio. The charity, The Art Room, of which Kate is a patron, helps children to increase their self-esteem, self-confidence and independence through art. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Later in the afternoon, Prince William's wife met with tennis star Andy Murray's mom, Judy Murray, before taking part in a tennis workshop run by Judy's foundation. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The sporty Duchess was not afraid to get involved when she attended the tennis workshop set up by the foundation Tennis On The Road. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Kate joined in with a series of skills and drills designed for the children to improve their reaction times and coordination. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess proved that she can be fashionable even wearing athletic gear. The royal wore stylish track pants from British brand Monreal London and a tight-fitting Nike tennis top with Asics sneakers. <br>Photo: Getty Images
