Prince Harry is 'looking forward' to royal tour of Nepal

Prince Harry is preparing for a new adventure. The royal who embarked on a trip to South Africa last year will now travel to Nepal next month, marking his first visit to the country.

The 31-year-old will begin his tour, which will run March 20-23, in the capital city of Kathmandu. Harry’s visit to the South Asia country is being conducted “at the request of Her Majesty's Government” according to a release from Kensington Palace.

Harry has been “moved” by the strength and stories of the individuals who suffered from the 2015 April and May earthquakes in Nepal, which left thousands dead. The young prince will meet with those who were affected by last year’s disaster to learn more about the efforts to restore the country’s historic buildings and to help with disaster preparedness.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said, “Prince Harry is really looking forward to his first trip to Nepal. It is a country he has long wanted to visit.”

They added, "He has been moved by the stories of resilience of the Nepali people following the earthquakes last year and is now eager to learn more about their country and culture. With Britain and Nepal currently celebrating two hundred years of cooperation, Prince Harry will experience the strength of the relationship and traditional warmth of the Nepali welcome."

During his trip, Prince William’s brother will trek one of Nepal’s national parks and meet President Bidya Devi Bhandari. Harry will also pay a visit to the British Gurkha Camp in Pokhara, where he will commend the bravery and service of “an exceptional group of soldiers.” In a photo shared on the palace's Instagram account, they noted that Harry is "eager to learn more about their country and culture."

William and his wife Kate Middleton will also be heading to Asia this upcoming spring on their own royal tour of India and Bhutan. It was announced last year that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would journey on their first official overseas trip, since visiting New York City in 2014.