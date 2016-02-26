Prince William and Kate Middleton to retrace Princess Diana's steps on India tour

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be visiting one of the seven wonders of the world — the Taj Mahal — on their upcoming royal tour of India. The couple will visit the sacred landmark on April 16. No doubt the visit will stir emotions for the Duke and Duchess as they visit the site, just as William's mother the late Princess Diana did 24 years ago.

Royal watchers will be keen to see if Prince George's parents choose to pose for photos in the same spots that the Princess of Wales did.

When Diana visited the sacred mausoleum back in February 1992, she sat on a white marble bench in front of the Taj Mahal. The snap of William and Harry's mother having a moment to herself drew a lot of attention.





Kate and William will visit the Taj Mahal on 16 April Photo: WireImage

While William and Kate will be following in the footsteps of the Duke's mother, one notable difference is that the couple will visit the landmark together. The Cambridges are expected to attend most engagements side-by-side, as they travel around Mumbai, Delhi and Assam this coming spring.

Back in 1992, Princess Diana flew over with her husband Prince Charles, but the couple had vastly conflicting schedules. On the day that Diana arrived at the Taj Mahal, the future King was attending a business meeting which couldn't be rescheduled.

Faced with around 30 to 40 reporters, Diana happily posed for photographs but then had a moment to herself, moving to a spot a little further away and turning her back to the cameras.

"It was a fascinating experience – very healing," said Diana Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images

When she came back, she was asked how she felt being at the Taj Mahal. "It was a fascinating experience – very healing," said Diana.

When pressed for more, she smiled and simply said, "Work it out for yourself."

Looking back, many royal watchers have commented that Diana's beautiful solo portrait sitting alone outside the Taj Mahal became a hint of what was to come. The Princess and Prince Charles announced their separation 10 months later and they were officially divorced in 1996.





The Cambridges will leave their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte at home Photo: Getty Images

A Kensington Palace spokesman said of William and Kate's upcoming visit, "The Duke and Duchess are very much looking forward to their tours of India and Bhutan. Their visit to India will be an introduction to a country that they plan to build an enduring relationship with."

The rep continued, "They will pay tribute to India's proud history, but also are keen to understand the hopes and aspirations of young Indian people and the major role they will play in shaping the 21st century."

William and Kate will begin their tour on April 10 in India, then travel to Bhutan on April 14 before ending their trip back in India on April 16.

A palace spokesperson said, "This tour, coming shortly before The Queen's 90th birthday, will also allow the Duke and Duchess to pay tribute to Her Majesty's huge contribution to diplomacy in Britain and the Commonwealth."