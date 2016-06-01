Royal style: Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice, Queen Letizia and more

From Kate Middleton's Scottish wardrobe to Queen Letizia's leather statement pants, see all the best royal looks of the week. <br> Photos: Getty Images
Mom-on-the-go Princess Charlene of Monaco chose easy knits and wedge boots when she took 1-year-old son Prince Jacques to a weekend rugby game. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Daring Queen Letizia wore wide-legged leather trousers and strappy stilettos for the opening of the ARCO 2016 modern art exhibition in Madrid. (Matching her lipstick to her hot pink clutch was a nice touch!) <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Rania of Jordan opted for a ruffled blouse and pleated print skirt for the opening day of the Global Women's Forum in Dubai. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Pregnant Princess Sofia of Sweden showed off her baby bump in a figure-skimming red dress, worn with nude heels, at an event for the Royal Swedish Academy of Fine Arts. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Beatrice looked prim and proper in a button-down, cropped sweater and ankle boots at the Cookies For Kids 3rd Annual Chefs For Kids Cancer Benefit. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate Middleton recycled a forest green Sportmax overcoat for her trip to Edinburgh, Scotland. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Underneath the chic coat? A black turtleneck and kilt created by local designer Le Kilt. <br> Photo: Getty Images
For tennis training in Edinburgh, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a Nike top, Asics sneakers and Monreal London track pants. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Saudi Princess Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz was spotted in a matching coat and heels outside of the Calvin Klein Collection show at New York Fashion Week. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain brought out one of her fave Zara pieces, an embroidered jacket, as she visited a children's hospital in Madrid. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Trendsetter Elisabeth Von Thurn und Taxis attended the Erdem show wearing a pale silk duster during London Fashion Week. <br> Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved